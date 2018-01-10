Clemson confirms WR Deon Cain is leaving for NFL

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In news that falls under the category of “water is wet” or “sky is blue,” Clemson has lost another talented and productive piece of its passing game to the next level.

It’s long been expected that Deon Cain would be leaving the Tigers early and declaring for the April NFL draft. Head coach Dabo Swinney first confirmed to ESPN.com‘s David Hale that the wide receiver will indeed enter the April draft.

Clemson officials subsequently confirmed that Cain is gone.

Just spoke with Dabo Swinney about Clemson's underclassmen. Deon Cain will enter NFL draft. Swinney plans to meet with Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell & others in the next few days and decisions likely by end of the week. — Crooked Halery (@DavidHaleESPN) January 10, 2018

Cain led the Tigers this season in receiving yards (734) and receiving touchdowns (six). His 58 receptions were second on the team to Hunter Renfrow‘s 60.

With fellow receiver Ray-Ray McCloud announcing his decision to leave over the weekend, Clemson will now have to replace 2017 production of 107 catches, 1,237 yards and seven touchdowns that will be lost to the NFL.