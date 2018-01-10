Damien Harris reportedly eschewing NFL, returning to Alabama

Just when it looked like it’d be two, it appears as though Alabama may lose just one running back to early-entry this year.

Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that running back Bo Scarbrough, along with teammate and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, had decided to leave Alabama for the NFL draft. Now, al.com is reporting that Damien Harris has decided to bypass the NFL draft and instead return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

Harris’ decision to return comes as somewhat of a surprise, especially given the amount of returning and incoming talent in what’s a loaded backfield. Najee Harris, who ran for 370 yards as a true freshman, is expected to grab a larger share of the running-game load in 2018.

Every player was excited, but Damien Harris was on another level after the natty win. Said he didn't want to take his uniform off. Said he was going to wear it out that night. Getting him back is huge for Alabama's backfield and overall team leadership. — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) January 10, 2018

The past two seasons, Harris has led the Tide in rushing, an even 1,000 during the run to the 2017 national championship and 1,040 in 2016. His 11 rushing touchdowns were tops om the team this year as well.