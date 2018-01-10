Derrius Guice joins four other Tigers in declaring for draft

Another day, another LSU Tiger is leaving Baton Rouge.
The latest Bayou Bengal to leave early is Derrius Guice, with the talented running back doing the expected and announcing on Twitter that he will be entering the 2018 NFL draft. The move by Guice was essentially a foregone conclusion as he’s projected to be a first-round selection this coming April.
(Watch the video below. It’s very heartfelt and really well done.)
In 2016, Guice led the SEC in rushing with 1,387 yards. Despite injuries hampering him for much of the season, Guice ran for 1,251 yards in 2017. His 285 yards in a win over Texas A&M is the school’s single-game rushing record.
Guice is the fifth Tiger to leave eligibility on the table this draft cycle.
Tuesday, defensive back Donte Jackson (HERE) did it, while cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.
Scott Frost might need a bigger trophy case.
Tuesday night, Frost was named as the AFCA FBS Coach of the Year. That was the fourth piece of major coaching hardware claimed by Frost this year, joining the Eddie Robinson Award, Associated Press and Home Depot Coach of the Year honors.
One day later, Frost made it five as he was the recipient of the prestigious Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award. Frost beat out six other finalists for the award named in honor of the Alabama legend — Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, USC’s Clay Helton, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Army’s Jeff Monken, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
The Bear Bryant Award has been handed out annually since 1986. Swinney had claimed the trophy each of the past two seasons before Frost prevented a three-peat with his stunning turnaround at Central Florida.
Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season. This season, Frost led the Knights sitting to a perfect 13-0 that included winning the football program’s second outright AAC championship and beating Auburn after earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. It was the first perfect season in school history.
The Knights finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, the highest finish for a Group of Five team since Boise State was ranked fourth in 2009. They also claimed four first-place votes, preventing Alabama from being a unanimous selection.
Not long after Frost won the AAC title, it was confirmed that he would be the next head coach at his alma mater Nebraska.
It’s not been a good week or so coaching-wise for Notre Dame, and this one is really going to leave a mark.
Late last week, defensive coordinator Mike Elko left South Bend to take the same job at Texas A&M. Wednesday night, the football program confirmed reports that surfaced earlier in the day that offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has taken a job with the NFL’s Chicago Bears.
Hiestand spent the past six seasons with the Fighting Irish, coming to Notre Dame after spending two seasons in the same job at Tennessee. Prior to that? He was the line coach for five seasons for, you guessed it, Da Bears.
“Harry is an outstanding coach — one of the best offensive line coaches in football,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “He developed young men in the spirit of Notre Dame. I know this was a difficult decision for him based upon his feelings for this program, this university and his student-athletes.
“Notre Dame has always had a high standard of offensive line play and attracted the best offensive linemen in the nation. Harry was an excellent caretaker to that standard. While disappointed to see Harry go, I’m not surprised by his decision. We knew six years ago when we hired him that his final step in coaching could be the NFL.”
Hiestand’s unit was the 2017 winner of the Joe Moore Award, which “annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and ‘finishing.’
Perhaps the college version of the coaching carousel hasn’t yet quit spinning this cycle?
In a development that seemingly came out of nowhere, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com is reporting that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the same job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. Rhule has one year’s worth of experience in the NFL, and that was as the offensive line coach of the New York Giants in 2012.
Rhule had been mentioned last month as a potential darkhorse (very dark) candidate for the Giants opening as well, based solely on that threadbare connection.
Our sister site ProFootballTalk.com writes that “[t]he Colts, seeking a replacement for Chuck Pagano, also reportedly have interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.”
Rhule took over for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.
It’s likely that Rhule would’ve preferred word of the reported interview not seeing the light of day as rival coaches on the recruiting trail will very likely use it against him, pointing out to prospects that Rhule eyeing another job came two weeks or so after he signed a handful of players during the first early signing period.
If LSU’s going to invigorate a stagnant offense, they’re going to do so from within.
Following up on reports that surfaced in earnest earlier in the week, LSU confirmed Wednesday that Ed Orgeron has promoted Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator. The new coordinator spent the 2017 season coaching tight ends — the same job he held with the Tigers from 2010-15 — after he spent the 2016 season coaching quarterbacks and serving as interim coordinator the last two-thirds of the year.
Ensminger, who will officially be introduced at a Thursday press conference, will replace Matt Canada, the highly-touted hire who lasted just one rocky season with Orgeron.
In his one year with the Tigers, Canada directed an offense that was 76th in scoring (27.2 ppg) and 54th in yards (411 ypg) in 2017. The year prior to Canada’s arrival, the Tigers were 68th (28.3 ppg) and 59th (423 ypg) in those two categories.
There is some empirical evidence that LSU’s offense could improve with Ensminger calling plays as he did just that in 2016 in replacing Cam Cameron, who was fired along with head coach Les Miles before the calendar had even turned to October. From the coach’s bio on the team’s official website:
Ensminger was elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Sept. 25, 2016, and his impact over the final eight games of the season was remarkable. Before Ensminger took over play-calling duties, LSU’s offense had scored only nine touchdowns and was averaging 18 points and 339.5 total yards per game.
In eight games under Ensminger, LSU improved drastically in every offensive category as the Tigers averaged 32 points and 464.9 total yards per contest during that span. LSU scored 38 or more points five times under Ensminger, including 54 in a win over Texas A&M and 38 against both Arkansas and Ole Miss. The Tigers averaged 7.1 yards per play and converted 46-of-102 third-down opportunities during that eight-game stretch.