Derrius Guice joins four other Tigers in declaring for draft

Another day, another LSU Tiger is leaving Baton Rouge.

The latest Bayou Bengal to leave early is Derrius Guice, with the talented running back doing the expected and announcing on Twitter that he will be entering the 2018 NFL draft. The move by Guice was essentially a foregone conclusion as he’s projected to be a first-round selection this coming April.

(Watch the video below. It’s very heartfelt and really well done.)

In 2016, Guice led the SEC in rushing with 1,387 yards. Despite injuries hampering him for much of the season, Guice ran for 1,251 yards in 2017. His 285 yards in a win over Texas A&M is the school’s single-game rushing record.

Guice is the fifth Tiger to leave eligibility on the table this draft cycle.

Tuesday, defensive back Donte Jackson (HERE) did it, while cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.