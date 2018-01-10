Ed Orgeron promotes Steve Ensminger, hands him keys to LSU offense

If LSU’s going to invigorate a stagnant offense, they’re going to do so from within.

Following up on reports that surfaced in earnest earlier in the week, LSU confirmed Wednesday that Ed Orgeron has promoted Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator. The new coordinator spent the 2017 season coaching tight ends — the same job he held with the Tigers from 2010-15 — after he spent the 2016 season coaching quarterbacks and serving as interim coordinator the last two-thirds of the year.

Ensminger, who will officially be introduced at a Thursday press conference, will replace Matt Canada, the highly-touted hire who lasted just one rocky season with Orgeron.

In his one year with the Tigers, Canada directed an offense that was 76th in scoring (27.2 ppg) and 54th in yards (411 ypg) in 2017. The year prior to Canada’s arrival, the Tigers were 68th (28.3 ppg) and 59th (423 ypg) in those two categories.

There is some empirical evidence that LSU’s offense could improve with Ensminger calling plays as he did just that in 2016 in replacing Cam Cameron, who was fired along with head coach Les Miles before the calendar had even turned to October. From the coach’s bio on the team’s official website: