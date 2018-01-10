Georgia Tech adds Ole Miss transfer offensive lineman, will seek waiver for 2018 eligibility

Georgia Tech could be on the receiving end of some immediate SEC offensive line help. Maybe.

Tech announced in a press release that Jack DeFoor has enrolled in classes for the school’s spring semester and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Yellow Jackets. Whether that continuation will happen this year or next remains to be seen.

From the school’s release:

Per NCAA transfer regulations, DeFoor currently must sit out of game competition in 2018 and would be eligible to take the field as a redshirt junior in 2019. However, Georgia Tech is exploring the option of applying for a waiver from the NCAA that would make him eligible to participate in games immediately.

That waiver for immediate eligibility would be related to the NCAA sanctions slapped on Ole Miss, the school from which the offensive lineman is transferring. Star quarterback Shea Patterson, who left Ole Miss for Michigan, is seeking a similar waiver and is confident he’ll get one, as other Rebel players who have exited the program since the penalties that included a second bowl ban were announced in early December.

DeFoor was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in four games this past season.

“Jack is a young man with good size, quickness and can do some of the things that we want to do on the offensive line,” Tech head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement. “He is also an excellent student and a local product that we recruited out of Calhoun who had an interest in coming back closer to home, so it’s a good fit for us. We’re excited to have him in our program.”