Michigan’s leading rusher returning for senior season

Going against the wave of underclassmen cannonballing into the draft, one Michigan football player is coming back to the Big House for one more go.

In a text message to the Detroit Free Press, junior running back Karan Higdon confirmed that he will not be making himself available for the April NFL draft. “After speaking with my family I have decided that I’m going to return for my senior year,” the missive read.

Following the Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina New Year’s Day, Higdon told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that he would have a discussion with head coach Jim Harbaugh and “make a decision from there.”

Higdon led the Wolverines in rushing in 2017 with 994 yards and rushing touchdowns with 11, while his 6.1 yards per carry were second on the team. In three seasons, he’s rushed for 1,438 yards and 17 touchdowns on 247 carries.

With Higdon’s decision, the Wolverines will return their top two rushers as Chris Evans (685 yards, six touchdowns, 5.1 ypc) is back for his true junior season.