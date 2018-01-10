Michigan’s leading rusher returning for senior season

Going against the wave of underclassmen cannonballing into the draft, one Michigan football player is coming back to the Big House for one more go.
In a text message to the Detroit Free Press, junior running back Karan Higdon confirmed that he will not be making himself available for the April NFL draft. “After speaking with my family I have decided that I’m going to return for my senior year,” the missive read.
Following the Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina New Year’s Day, Higdon told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that he would have a discussion with head coach Jim Harbaugh and “make a decision from there.”
Higdon led the Wolverines in rushing in 2017 with 994 yards and rushing touchdowns with 11, while his 6.1 yards per carry were second on the team. In three seasons, he’s rushed for 1,438 yards and 17 touchdowns on 247 carries.
With Higdon’s decision, the Wolverines will return their top two rushers as Chris Evans (685 yards, six touchdowns, 5.1 ypc) is back for his true junior season.
In a span of less than 24 hours, Chad Morris has completed his first Arkansas coaching staff with a flurry of moves.
Tuesday, Arkansas announced that John Chavis has been hired as the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator. A day later, Morris announced four hires who will aid Chavis on the defensive side of the ball, one of who was on Bret Bielema‘s staff in Fayetteville last season:
Steve Caldwell – Defensive Line
Ron Cooper – Secondary
John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line
Mark Smith – Secondary
Scott spent the 2017 season as the Razorbacks’ line coach, while Smith was with Morris at SMU the past three seasons as the director of recruiting. Cooper was on the same Texas A&M staff as Chavis in 2017, and Caldwell comes to UA after four years as the line coach/assistant head coach at Boise State.
Tuesday evening, after previously announcing Joe Craddock as offensive coordinator, Morris confirmed the hiring of four assistants who rounded out the offensive side of the staff.
After a week filled with departures on its defensive line, Miami’s line on the other side of the ball is set to be bolstered.
On his Twitter account Wednesday morning, Venzell Boulware (pictured, No. 50) posted a picture of himself wearing a Miami warm-up jacket. That social media post seemed to indicate that the offensive lineman was transferring from Tennessee to The U.
247Sports.com subsequently reported that Boulware will be moving on to Miami after graduating from Tennessee in May. As a grad transfer, Boulware will be immediately eligible. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, counting this year.
Boulware, a three-star 2015 signee, started three games at right guard in 2016 before being ruled academically ineligible for the Vols’ bowl game. Boulware’s official UT bio shows he played in played in the 2017 season opener.
Tee Martin couldn’t garner much traction for a job at his alma mater Tennessee, but he has played a technical role in an NFL coaching hire.
Tuesday afternoon, Jon Gruden, long the apple of Rocky Top’s eye and the object of Vol Nation’s ofttimes unhealthy desire, was officially introduced as the new head coach of the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders. The Grumors connecting the Monday Night Football analyst to the job stretched back to late last year and was all but official last week, although the NFL club still had to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for a head coach opening before officially filling the position.
As it turns out, there was a collegiate connection to the Raiders’ compliance with the rule.
The 39-year-old Martin, who was on Oakland’s roster for one season in 2003 and appeared in two games for the Raiders, has been an assistant at USC since 2012, serving as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach the past two seasons. Given the fact that he was the starting quarterback on UT’s last national championship team and his head coach, Phil Fulmer, was named athletic director in the midst of a coaching search, it was thought that Martin would be a candidate for the job; instead, he never formally interviewed for a job that ultimately went to Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.
Georgia Tech could be on the receiving end of some immediate SEC offensive line help. Maybe.
Tech announced in a press release that Jack DeFoor has enrolled in classes for the school’s spring semester and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Yellow Jackets. Whether that continuation will happen this year or next remains to be seen.
From the school’s release:
Per NCAA transfer regulations, DeFoor currently must sit out of game competition in 2018 and would be eligible to take the field as a redshirt junior in 2019. However, Georgia Tech is exploring the option of applying for a waiver from the NCAA that would make him eligible to participate in games immediately.
That waiver for immediate eligibility would be related to the NCAA sanctions slapped on Ole Miss, the school from which the offensive lineman is transferring. Star quarterback Shea Patterson, who left Ole Miss for Michigan, is seeking a similar waiver and is confident he’ll get one, as other Rebel players who have exited the program since the penalties that included a second bowl ban were announced in early December.
DeFoor was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in four games this past season.
“Jack is a young man with good size, quickness and can do some of the things that we want to do on the offensive line,” Tech head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement. “He is also an excellent student and a local product that we recruited out of Calhoun who had an interest in coming back closer to home, so it’s a good fit for us. We’re excited to have him in our program.”