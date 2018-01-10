Minkah Fitzpatrick missed seeing title-winning play… because he was using the bathroom

I can’t tell you how many times I have missed something of note because I was “indisposed” in a bathroom, most notably for the birth of one of my kids (true story). As it turns out, one member of the Alabama Crimson Tide can feel my pain.

In one of the wildest championship games ever, Alabama stormed back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to claim both a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia and the 2017 College Football Playoff title. Facing a second and 26 on the first possession of overtime, true freshman Tua Tagovailoa found a streaking Devonta Smith from 41 yards out to give head coach Nick Saban his record-tying sixth national championship.

The walk-off touchdown in overtime was the first of its kind in the CFP/BCS era, and Minkah Fitzpatrick missed the historic moment. Because he was using the toilet.

“I was going to the bathroom on the sideline (in a porta potty),” Fitzpatrick said during a radio interview Wednesday morning by way of al.com. “I could tell which side was the Alabama side. Alabama’s side was the left of our team and Georgia was to the right of the team. The left side started cheering I knew it was us and we got the first down or we scored a touchdown. It was the right side, it was Georgia and I would have to go out on the field and go back on defense. That’s how I knew what was going on.”

Hey, when you gotta go you gotta go… regardless of the stakes.