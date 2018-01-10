Report: Baylor coach Matt Rhule interviewed for Indianapolis Colts job

Perhaps the college version of the coaching carousel hasn’t yet quit spinning this cycle?

In a development that seemingly came out of nowhere, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com is reporting that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the same job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. Rhule has one year’s worth of experience in the NFL, and that was as the offensive line coach of the New York Giants in 2012.

Rhule had been mentioned last month as a potential darkhorse (very dark) candidate for the Giants opening as well, based solely on that threadbare connection.

Our sister site ProFootballTalk.com writes that “[t]he Colts, seeking a replacement for Chuck Pagano, also reportedly have interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.”

Rhule took over for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.

It’s likely that Rhule would’ve preferred word of the reported interview not seeing the light of day as rival coaches on the recruiting trail will very likely use it against him, pointing out to prospects that Rhule eyeing another job came two weeks or so after he signed a handful of players during the first early signing period.