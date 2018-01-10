Report: Baylor coach Matt Rhule interviewed for Indianapolis Colts job

Perhaps the college version of the coaching carousel hasn’t yet quit spinning this cycle?
In a development that seemingly came out of nowhere, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com is reporting that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the same job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. Rhule has one year’s worth of experience in the NFL, and that was as the offensive line coach of the New York Giants in 2012.
Rhule had been mentioned last month as a potential darkhorse (very dark) candidate for the Giants opening as well, based solely on that threadbare connection.
Our sister site ProFootballTalk.com writes that “[t]he Colts, seeking a replacement for Chuck Pagano, also reportedly have interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.”
Rhule took over for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.
It’s likely that Rhule would’ve preferred word of the reported interview not seeing the light of day as rival coaches on the recruiting trail will very likely use it against him, pointing out to prospects that Rhule eyeing another job came two weeks or so after he signed a handful of players during the first early signing period.
Ed Orgeron promotes Steve Ensminger, hands him keys to LSU offense
If LSU’s going to invigorate a stagnant offense, they’re going to do so from within.
Following up on reports that surfaced in earnest earlier in the week, LSU confirmed Wednesday that Ed Orgeron has promoted Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator. The new coordinator spent the 2017 season coaching tight ends — the same job he held with the Tigers from 2010-15 — after he spent the 2016 season coaching quarterbacks and serving as interim coordinator the last two-thirds of the year.
Ensminger, who will officially be introduced at a Thursday press conference, will replace Matt Canada, the highly-touted hire who lasted just one rocky season with Orgeron.
In his one year with the Tigers, Canada directed an offense that was 76th in scoring (27.2 ppg) and 54th in yards (411 ypg) in 2017. The year prior to Canada’s arrival, the Tigers were 68th (28.3 ppg) and 59th (423 ypg) in those two categories.
There is some empirical evidence that LSU’s offense could improve with Ensminger calling plays as he did just that in 2016 in replacing Cam Cameron, who was fired along with head coach Les Miles before the calendar had even turned to October. From the coach’s bio on the team’s official website:
Ensminger was elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Sept. 25, 2016, and his impact over the final eight games of the season was remarkable. Before Ensminger took over play-calling duties, LSU’s offense had scored only nine touchdowns and was averaging 18 points and 339.5 total yards per game.
In eight games under Ensminger, LSU improved drastically in every offensive category as the Tigers averaged 32 points and 464.9 total yards per contest during that span. LSU scored 38 or more points five times under Ensminger, including 54 in a win over Texas A&M and 38 against both Arkansas and Ole Miss. The Tigers averaged 7.1 yards per play and converted 46-of-102 third-down opportunities during that eight-game stretch.
Reports: Longtime Oklahoma strength coach Jerry Schmidt leaving for Texas A&M
We usually don’t get into the comings and goings of strength coaches in this space but, well, this isn’t most strength moves. Longtime Oklahoma strength coach Jerry Schmidt is set to leave Norman and take the same post at Texas A&M, according to multiple reports Wednesday. (The news was first reported by ESPN analyst, Oklahoma City radio host and former Sooners defensive tackle Dusty Dvoracek.)
Schmidt has been at Oklahoma since the arrival of Bob Stoops and originally began working with Stoops when he arrived at Florida as defensive coordinator in 1996.
Bob Stoops on Jerry Schmidt once: "Early on there were guys that tried to pit me against him, and I just laughed. I said, Jerry's going to be here a long time. He's going to be with me as long as he wants to be, and you're going to be gone in 1 year or 4 years. Figure it out."
Schmidt has worked with six Heisman Trophy winners throughout his career: Notre Dame’s Tim Brown, Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders, Florida’s Danny Wuerffel and a trio of Oklahoma winners in Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield. And if you’ve never seen the man, well, let’s just say he could step in front of the Aggies’ Corps of Cadets and no one would bat an eye.
In addition to (possibly) seeking a fresh start, there is also reportedly another reason Schmidt is set to leave Norman for College Station, and it’s the same reason that put Jimbo Fisher in maroon in the first place.
From talking to sources within #Sooners athletic department, it is believed Schmidt will come close to Iowa's Chris Doyle as one of the highest paid S&C coaches in the country. He made $339K this year at OU.
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant got some really good news today. His right tackle is coming back.
“I have decided to return to Clemson for my senior year,” Mitch Hyatt said in a statement Wednesday. “I have some unfinished business on the field and I know another year will benefit me. And, it is very important to me to finish my education.”
By coming back for another year, Hyatt has a chance to build a claim as the most accomplished player in Clemson history. He’s already a three-year starter, and in those three years Clemson has won three ACC championships, reached three College Football Playoffs, appeared in the 2015 national championship game and won the 2016 national title.
On an individual level, Hyatt was named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News and ESPN in 2017, and was a consensus Second Team All-American. He was also selected as the recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the top offensive lineman in the ACC and voted on by the league’s defensive coaches.
Hyatt has started 42 games at right tackle and appeared in 43. He has a chance to become the first offensive lineman in Clemson history to make three All-ACC teams, and the first lineman since Stacy Seegars a quarter century ago to make two All-America teams.
The Crimson Tide actually does open its 2018 season in Orlando, but against Louisville, not UCF. Considering Lamar Jackson has entered the NFL Draft, I think we’d all rather see a UCF-Alabama game than Tide-Cardinals.
UCF fans won’t get their shot at Bama, but they do have this piece of consolation: UCF won the only meeting between the two programs, a 40-38 win over the Tide in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 28, 2000.