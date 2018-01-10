Stanford loses second DB to NFL in two days

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Stanford’s secondary has taken a one-two early-entry punch over the last couple of days.

Tuesday afternoon, safety Justin Reid announced he was leaving the Cardinal and declaring for the April draft. Less than 24 hours later, teammate and cornerback Quenton Meeks revealed on Twitter that he too is leaving The Farm for the NFL.

“Stanford is the best university in the world, and I will be returning to finish my undergraduate degree in the near future,” Meeks stated.

I am making the decision to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL Draft. God has blessed me with the opportunity to achieve my lifelong dream. pic.twitter.com/slBxaaarYa — Quenton Meeks (@ShowtimeQM) January 10, 2018

During his time with the Cardinal, Meeks has started 33 games in the defensive secondary. This past season, he was named second-team All-Pac-12.

Meeks and Reid are the third fourth Stanford players to announce their intentions to leave early, joining tight end Dalton Schultz (HERE) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (HERE). All-American running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love has still yet to make his decision public.

Draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to declare their intentions with the NFL. Thus far, more than 90 underclassmen have made the early move to the draft.