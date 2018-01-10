Tennessee lineman Venzell Boulware indicates move to Miami

After a week filled with departures on its defensive line, Miami’s line on the other side of the ball is set to be bolstered.

On his Twitter account Wednesday morning, Venzell Boulware (pictured, No. 50) posted a picture of himself wearing a Miami warm-up jacket. That social media post seemed to indicate that the offensive lineman was transferring from Tennessee to The U.

247Sports.com subsequently reported that Boulware will be moving on to Miami after graduating from Tennessee in May. As a grad transfer, Boulware will be immediately eligible. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, counting this year.

Boulware, a three-star 2015 signee, started three games at right guard in 2016 before being ruled academically ineligible for the Vols’ bowl game. Boulware’s official UT bio shows he played in played in the 2017 season opener.