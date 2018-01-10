UCF (fans) say they want Bama

UCF conducted a very public national championship campaign after its Peach Bowl win over Auburn — a team who, every Central Floridian would happily reminded you, was the only team to beat national title game participants Georgia and Alabama head of Monday night’s game.
But the national championship has now come and gone. Scott Frost has moved on to his duties with Nebraska, and new Knights head coach Josh Heupel has begun making hires. Life, as they say, moves on.
But UCF fans haven’t.
Knights backers have purchased this ad on a Tuscaloosa billboard, as photographed by BamaOnLine writer Travis Reier.
The Crimson Tide actually does open its 2018 season in Orlando, but against Louisville, not UCF. Considering Lamar Jackson has entered the NFL Draft, I think we’d all rather see a UCF-Alabama game than Tide-Cardinals.
UCF fans won’t get their shot at Bama, but they do have this piece of consolation: UCF won the only meeting between the two programs, a 40-38 win over the Tide in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 28, 2000.
I can’t tell you how many times I have missed something of note because I was “indisposed” in a bathroom, most notably for the birth of one of my kids (true story). As it turns out, one member of the Alabama Crimson Tide can feel my pain.
In one of the wildest championship games ever, Alabama stormed back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to claim both a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia and the 2017 College Football Playoff title. Facing a second and 26 on the first possession of overtime, true freshman Tua Tagovailoa found a streaking Devonta Smith from 41 yards out to give head coach Nick Saban his record-tying sixth national championship.
The walk-off touchdown in overtime was the first of its kind in the CFP/BCS era, and Minkah Fitzpatrick missed the historic moment. Because he was using the toilet.
“I was going to the bathroom on the sideline (in a porta potty),” Fitzpatrick said during a radio interview Wednesday morning by way of al.com. “I could tell which side was the Alabama side. Alabama’s side was the left of our team and Georgia was to the right of the team. The left side started cheering I knew it was us and we got the first down or we scored a touchdown. It was the right side, it was Georgia and I would have to go out on the field and go back on defense. That’s how I knew what was going on.”
Hey, when you gotta go you gotta go… regardless of the stakes.
LSU’s quarterback room has added a little more starting experience heading into the offseason.
Andre Sale confirmed on his Twitter account late Tuesday night that he has decided to leave Tennessee Tech and transfer to LSU. The quarterback will, at least initially, joins the Tigers as a walk-on.
As he’s coming to LSU from the FCS level, Sale will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
A redshirt freshman, Sale started the first seven games of the 2017 season before he was benched for the remainder of the year. In eight games played, Sale completed 123-of-209 passes (58.9 percent) for 1,520 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
While Sale had interest from Arkansas, Louisville and Vanderbilt coming out of high school in Little Rock, he had no FBS offers before signing with Tech in February of 2016.
Just when it looked like it’d be two, it appears as though Alabama may lose just one running back to early-entry this year.
Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that running back Bo Scarbrough, along with teammate and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, had decided to leave Alabama for the NFL draft. Now, al.com is reporting that Damien Harris has decided to bypass the NFL draft and instead return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.
Harris’ decision to return comes as somewhat of a surprise, especially given the amount of returning and incoming talent in what’s a loaded backfield. Najee Harris, who ran for 370 yards as a true freshman, is expected to grab a larger share of the running-game load in 2018.
The past two seasons, Harris has led the Tide in rushing, an even 1,000 during the run to the 2017 national championship and 1,040 in 2016. His 11 rushing touchdowns were tops om the team this year as well.
This is something you don’t see often.
Terrell Edmunds (pictured, No. 22) is a redshirt junior safety at Virginia Tech while his younger brother, Tremaine Edmunds (pictured, No. 49), is a true junior linebacker for the Hokies. Wednesday afternoon, both players announced that they will be entering their names into the 2018 NFL draft pool.
According to Yahoo! Sports‘ Pete Thamel, the last brothers to be selected in the same draft were David and Chris Carter in 2011.
Tremaine Edmunds started all 27 games the past two seasons. Terrell Edmunds started 31 of 37 games in three years; the defensive back’s 2017 season was cut short after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in mid-November.
The younger brother was a first-team All-ACC selection this season after earning second-team honors the previous year. The older brother was third-team all-conference in 2017 and honorable mention in 2016.