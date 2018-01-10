UCF (fans) say they want Bama

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

UCF conducted a very public national championship campaign after its Peach Bowl win over Auburn — a team who, every Central Floridian would happily reminded you, was the only team to beat national title game participants Georgia and Alabama head of Monday night’s game.

But the national championship has now come and gone. Scott Frost has moved on to his duties with Nebraska, and new Knights head coach Josh Heupel has begun making hires. Life, as they say, moves on.

But UCF fans haven’t.

Knights backers have purchased this ad on a Tuscaloosa billboard, as photographed by BamaOnLine writer Travis Reier.

The Crimson Tide actually does open its 2018 season in Orlando, but against Louisville, not UCF. Considering Lamar Jackson has entered the NFL Draft, I think we’d all rather see a UCF-Alabama game than Tide-Cardinals.

UCF fans won’t get their shot at Bama, but they do have this piece of consolation: UCF won the only meeting between the two programs, a 40-38 win over the Tide in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 28, 2000.