Virginia Tech’s Edmund brothers announce they’re both declaring for draft

This is something you don’t see often.

Terrell Edmunds (pictured, No. 22) is a redshirt junior safety at Virginia Tech while his younger brother, Tremaine Edmunds (pictured, No. 49), is a true junior linebacker for the Hokies. Wednesday afternoon, both players announced that they will be entering their names into the 2018 NFL draft pool.

According to Yahoo! Sports‘ Pete Thamel, the last brothers to be selected in the same draft were David and Chris Carter in 2011.

Tremaine Edmunds started all 27 games the past two seasons. Terrell Edmunds started 31 of 37 games in three years; the defensive back’s 2017 season was cut short after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in mid-November.

The younger brother was a first-team All-ACC selection this season after earning second-team honors the previous year. The older brother was third-team all-conference in 2017 and honorable mention in 2016.