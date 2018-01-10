Virginia Tech’s Edmund brothers announce they’re both declaring for draft

This is something you don’t see often.
Terrell Edmunds (pictured, No. 22) is a redshirt junior safety at Virginia Tech while his younger brother, Tremaine Edmunds (pictured, No. 49), is a true junior linebacker for the Hokies. Wednesday afternoon, both players announced that they will be entering their names into the 2018 NFL draft pool.
According to Yahoo! Sports‘ Pete Thamel, the last brothers to be selected in the same draft were David and Chris Carter in 2011.
Tremaine Edmunds started all 27 games the past two seasons. Terrell Edmunds started 31 of 37 games in three years; the defensive back’s 2017 season was cut short after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in mid-November.
The younger brother was a first-team All-ACC selection this season after earning second-team honors the previous year. The older brother was third-team all-conference in 2017 and honorable mention in 2016.
LSU’s quarterback room has added a little more starting experience heading into the offseason.
Andre Sale confirmed on his Twitter account late Tuesday night that he has decided to leave Tennessee Tech and transfer to LSU. The quarterback will, at least initially, joins the Tigers as a walk-on.
As he’s coming to LSU from the FCS level, Sale will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
A redshirt freshman, Sale started the first seven games of the 2017 season before he was benched for the remainder of the year. In eight games played, Sale completed 123-of-209 passes (58.9 percent) for 1,520 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
While Sale had interest from Arkansas, Louisville and Vanderbilt coming out of high school in Little Rock, he had no FBS offers before signing with Tech in February of 2016.
Just when it looked like it’d be two, it appears as though Alabama may lose just one running back to early-entry this year.
Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that running back Bo Scarbrough, along with teammate and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, had decided to leave Alabama for the NFL draft. Now, al.com is reporting that Damien Harris has decided to bypass the NFL draft and instead return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.
Harris’ decision to return comes as somewhat of a surprise, especially given the amount of returning and incoming talent in what’s a loaded backfield. Najee Harris, who ran for 370 yards as a true freshman, is expected to grab a larger share of the running-game load in 2018.
The past two seasons, Harris has led the Tide in rushing, an even 1,000 during the run to the 2017 national championship and 1,040 in 2016. His 11 rushing touchdowns were tops om the team this year as well.
As it turns out, the gang won’t all be back together when Alabama shoots for back-to-back championships.
While neither the football program nor the players have confirmed it, al.com, citing unnamed sources, is reporting that wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Bo Scarbrough are leaving for the April NFL draft. Alabama’s policy has been to hold a press conference to announce the NFL decisions of its draft-eligible players; that event is expected to happen at some point this week as the deadline for early entry is Monday, Jan. 15.
Ridley is expected to be one of the first, if not the first, receivers taken in the upcoming draft and is viewed as a first-round lock. Scarbrough is part of a deep stable of four- and five-star backs, so his apparent decision to move on is far from surprising.
Ridley led the Crimson Tide in receiving each of the past two seasons. In UA’s run to the 2017 national title, he was easily the Tide’s leading receiver with 63 catches and 967 yards; Scarbrough was next-closest in receptions with 17, Jerry Jeudy in yards with 264. Ridley’s five touchdown catches were second to Henry Ruggs‘ six.
In three seasons, Ridley totaled 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns on 224 catches in what was a run-heavy offense.
Scarbrough was third on the Tide in rushing each of the past two seasons, including 596 this past year. All told, he’ll finish his collegiate career with 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns.
UPDATED 1:24 p.m. ET: So, of course, almost as soon as I hit “PUBLISH” on this post, Ridley confirmed via Twitter that he is leaving Tuscaloosa early.
Stanford’s secondary has taken a one-two early-entry punch over the last couple of days.
Tuesday afternoon, safety Justin Reid announced he was leaving the Cardinal and declaring for the April draft. Less than 24 hours later, teammate and cornerback Quenton Meeks revealed on Twitter that he too is leaving The Farm for the NFL.
“Stanford is the best university in the world, and I will be returning to finish my undergraduate degree in the near future,” Meeks stated.
During his time with the Cardinal, Meeks has started 33 games in the defensive secondary. This past season, he was named second-team All-Pac-12.
Meeks and Reid are the third fourth Stanford players to announce their intentions to leave early, joining tight end Dalton Schultz (HERE) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (HERE). All-American running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love has still yet to make his decision public.
Draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to declare their intentions with the NFL. Thus far, more than 90 underclassmen have made the early move to the draft.