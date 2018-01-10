Washington adds San Jose State assistant as 10th coach

Yet another Power Five program has poached one from the Group Of Five to fill the 10th assistant role that went into effect this week.

Washington became the latest to do the poaching, with UW confirming that Will Harris has joined Chris Petersen‘s staff as defensive backs coach. The move, at least for now, completes what would be Petersen’s fifth staff with the program.

“Will is an excellent, young coach who I think will fit our team and our culture well,” Petersen said in a statement. “We’re excited to have him join our staff.”

The past two seasons, Harris worked as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State.

That was Harris’ first job at the FBS level; this will, obviously, be the first Power Five job in a coaching career that began less than a decade ago and has included a stop in Southern California’s Snoop League.