Alabama playbook stolen from defensive line coach’s backpack in Atlanta

So that’s why Alabama had such a hard time beating Georgia on Monday night.

According to a report from WSB-TV in Atlanta, Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar set his backpack down in the Tide’s team hotel on Saturday, returned to pick it up and it was gone.

The bag was swiped from what was Alabama’s defensive line meeting room inside Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis, which contained Dunbar’s laptop, his cellphone, cash, sunglasses… and Alabama’s playbook.

Police believe this is the culprit.

It's hard to identify this person – but police say he stole an Alabama coach's defensive playbook just 2 days before the national championship game. Watch my live report on Ch2 at 5pm pic.twitter.com/GDjgTAZwLf — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 11, 2018

Some of the items were later recovered, according to the report, but the playbook was not.

Dunbar has been on Alabama’s staff for the past two seasons, and prior to that coached defensive line for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. He first worked for Nick Saban at LSU in 2005.