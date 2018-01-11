DC Glenn Spencer out at Oklahoma State after 10 seasons

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 2012, Oklahoma State will have a new defensive boss.

In somewhat of a surprising move, the Cowboys confirmed Thursday afternoon that Glenn Spencer is out as OSU’s defensive coordinator. The football program announced the move with a surprisingly brief statement from Mike Gundy.

“I’m very appreciative for the 10 years of loyal service that Glenn Spencer gave to Oklahoma State,” the head coach stated.

Spencer arrived in Stillwater in 2008 and initially coached the defensive line. He shifted to linebacker in 2009, and was ultimately promoted to solo coordinator in January of 2013. He had served as co-coordinator in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

This past season, the Cowboys’ defense finished 85th nationally in scoring defense at 29.4 points per game. In the pass-happy Big 12, however, that number was fifth. In their three losses, though, they gave up 44 (TCU), 62 (Oklahoma) and 54 (Kansas State). The offense scored 31, 52 and 40 points, respectively, in those losses.

Spencer is married to Jeanine Edwards, who announced late last month that she is retiring from her job as an ESPN college football sideline reporter.