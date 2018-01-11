DC Glenn Spencer out at Oklahoma State after 10 seasons

For the first time since 2012, Oklahoma State will have a new defensive boss.
In somewhat of a surprising move, the Cowboys confirmed Thursday afternoon that Glenn Spencer is out as OSU’s defensive coordinator. The football program announced the move with a surprisingly brief statement from Mike Gundy.
“I’m very appreciative for the 10 years of loyal service that Glenn Spencer gave to Oklahoma State,” the head coach stated.
Spencer arrived in Stillwater in 2008 and initially coached the defensive line. He shifted to linebacker in 2009, and was ultimately promoted to solo coordinator in January of 2013. He had served as co-coordinator in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
This past season, the Cowboys’ defense finished 85th nationally in scoring defense at 29.4 points per game. In the pass-happy Big 12, however, that number was fifth. In their three losses, though, they gave up 44 (TCU), 62 (Oklahoma) and 54 (Kansas State). The offense scored 31, 52 and 40 points, respectively, in those losses.
Spencer is married to Jeanine Edwards, who announced late last month that she is retiring from her job as an ESPN college football sideline reporter.
Jon Hilliman will finish out the collegiate portion of his playing career on his home turf.
After opting to transfer from Boston College following the 2017 season, Hilliman has decided that Rutgers in his home state of New Jersey will be his final stop. The running back made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Hilliman will be coming to Piscataway as a graduate transfer, which grants him immediate eligibility for the 2018 season. It’s also a boon for a Scarlet Knights’ backfield that will be forced to replace its top two rushers from a year ago.
Last season, Hilliman was second on the Eagles in rushing yards (638) and rushing touchdowns (five). The Scarlet Knights’ two leading rushers in 2017, Gus Edwards and Robert Martin, ran for 713 and 434 yards, respectively. Both of those backs have used up their collegiate eligibility.
Hilliman also became a threat coming out of the backfield, catching 24 passes in 2017.
It appears Rutgers has settled on its ninth offensive coordinator in as many years.
Citing unnamed sources, nj.com is reporting that John McNulty has been hired as Chris Ash’s new coordinator on the offensive side of the ball. McNulty would replace Jerry Kill, who stepped down after one season last month due to ongoing health concerns.
McNulty is a very familiar name in Piscataway as he served as a coordinator and assistant coach under Greg Schiano from 2004-08. The website explained how the impending hire played out:
Ash recently had others close to him reach out to some prominent Rutgers alumni to feel out their potential reaction to a reunion with McNulty, sources told NJ Advance Media. McNulty expressed back-channel interest in the job from the start of the search.
The past two seasons, McNulty served as the tight ends coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. In fact, he had spent his entire time as an assistant coach since leaving RU at the NFL level.
We already knew that wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Bo Scarbrough and defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne would be leaving Alabama early, while running back Damien Harris had opted to stay. Thursday, we learned the fate of other draft-eligible Crimson Tide football players.
At what’s become an annual press conference, head coach Nick Saban confirmed that defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison will be leaving the Crimson Tide as well and declaring for the NFL draft. Fitzpatrick is a first-round lock and could be one of the first five taken in the April draft, while Harrison was given a second-round grade.
Fitzpatrick was one of 14 unanimous All-Americans for the 2017 season, and won both the Jim Thorpe and Chuck Bednarik Awards. The multi-talented junior became the third player to claim both awards in the same season, joining Michigan’s Charles Woodson and LSU’s Patrick Peterson.
He also missed the game-winning play in the national championship game because he was using the bathroom.
Harrison was a second-team All-SEC selection in his second season as a starter for the Crimson Tide.
Isaiah Buggs was not at the postseason press conference and Saban did not mention that the defensive lineman was part of the group exiting early. That seemingly means that Buggs will join Harris as draft-eligible players who will return to Tuscaloosa.
It’s not expected that the Tide will lose any additional players, although the official deadline for declaring their intentions to the NFL is Jan. 15.
‘Tis the season for transfers, with Ohio State the latest to see its roster self-pared.
Kevin Feder posted a tweet to his personal Twitter account Thursday morning indicating that he is reopening his recruitment as he is transferring from the Buckeyes. The offensive lineman is set to graduate this spring, which would allow him to play immediately this coming season.
Unlike most graduate transfers, Feder will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In that missive, Feder gave a personal shoutout to former OSU offensive line coach Ed Warinner; with Warinner now at Minnesota, the Golden Gophers could be a potential landing spot.
Feder was a three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 56 offensive tackles in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. The coach listed as his main recruiter? Warinner.
A foot issue hampered the 6-9, 303-pound Feder his first two seasons in Columbus. He didn’t play at all in 2017.