Ex-Arkansas RBs coach one of four added to UTEP staff

Dana Dimel has added a touch of the SEC experience to his first UTEP coaching staff.
The football program on Wednesday confirmed the hiring of four assistants, two on each side of the ball — running backs coach Reggie Mitchell, inside wide receivers coach Jake Waters, defensive line/defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo and cornerbacks coach Remington Rebstock.
Mitchell spent the past two seasons as the running backs coach at Arkansas. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity, with the added title of recruiting coordinator, at Kansas for six seasons (2010-15).
“Reggie brings a wealth of experience and recruiting savvy to our program,” Dimel said in a statement. “He’s well versed and well-recognized as an outstanding recruiter here in the state of Texas. He’s well known as an excellent coach and developer of running back talent at the highest level of college football.”
The other three assistants will all be working in their first on-field role at the FBS level.
Waters, a former quarterback at Kansas State under Dimel’s tutelage, was a graduate assistant at Iowa State last season; Tuiasosopo spent the past three seasons in various roles at USC, including special teams quality control assistant and offensive consultant; Rebstock served in a variety of off-field roles at K-State (2010-14) and Oklahoma State (2015-17).
Yet another Power Five program has poached one from the Group Of Five to fill the 10th assistant role that went into effect this week.
Washington became the latest to do the poaching, with UW confirming that Will Harris has joined Chris Petersen‘s staff as defensive backs coach. The move, at least for now, completes what would be Petersen’s fifth staff with the program.
“Will is an excellent, young coach who I think will fit our team and our culture well,” Petersen said in a statement. “We’re excited to have him join our staff.”
The past two seasons, Harris worked as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State.
That was Harris’ first job at the FBS level; this will, obviously, be the first Power Five job in a coaching career that began less than a decade ago and has included a stop in Southern California’s Snoop League.
Scott Frost might need a bigger trophy case.
Tuesday night, Frost was named as the AFCA FBS Coach of the Year. That was the fourth piece of major coaching hardware claimed by Frost this year, joining the Eddie Robinson Award, Associated Press and Home Depot Coach of the Year honors.
One day later, Frost made it five as he was the recipient of the prestigious Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award. Frost beat out six other finalists for the award named in honor of the Alabama legend — Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, USC’s Clay Helton, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Army’s Jeff Monken, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
The Bear Bryant Award has been handed out annually since 1986. Swinney had claimed the trophy each of the past two seasons before Frost prevented a three-peat with his stunning turnaround at Central Florida.
Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season. This season, Frost led the Knights sitting to a perfect 13-0 that included winning the football program’s second outright AAC championship and beating Auburn after earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. It was the first perfect season in school history.
The Knights finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, the highest finish for a Group of Five team since Boise State was ranked fourth in 2009. They also claimed four first-place votes, preventing Alabama from being a unanimous selection.
Not long after Frost won the AAC title, it was confirmed that he would be the next head coach at his alma mater Nebraska.
Another day, another LSU Tiger is leaving Baton Rouge.
The latest Bayou Bengal to leave early is Derrius Guice, with the talented running back doing the expected and announcing on Twitter that he will be entering the 2018 NFL draft. The move by Guice was essentially a foregone conclusion as he’s projected to be a first-round selection this coming April.
(Watch the video below. It’s very heartfelt and really well done.)
In 2016, Guice led the SEC in rushing with 1,387 yards. Despite injuries hampering him for much of the season, Guice ran for 1,251 yards in 2017. His 285 yards in a win over Texas A&M is the school’s single-game rushing record.
Guice is the fifth Tiger to leave eligibility on the table this draft cycle.
Tuesday, defensive back Donte Jackson (HERE) did it, while cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.
It’s not been a good week or so coaching-wise for Notre Dame, and this one is really going to leave a mark.
Late last week, defensive coordinator Mike Elko left South Bend to take the same job at Texas A&M. Wednesday night, the football program confirmed reports that surfaced earlier in the day that offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has taken a job with the NFL’s Chicago Bears.
Hiestand spent the past six seasons with the Fighting Irish, coming to Notre Dame after spending two seasons in the same job at Tennessee. Prior to that? He was the line coach for five seasons for, you guessed it, Da Bears.
“Harry is an outstanding coach — one of the best offensive line coaches in football,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “He developed young men in the spirit of Notre Dame. I know this was a difficult decision for him based upon his feelings for this program, this university and his student-athletes.
“Notre Dame has always had a high standard of offensive line play and attracted the best offensive linemen in the nation. Harry was an excellent caretaker to that standard. While disappointed to see Harry go, I’m not surprised by his decision. We knew six years ago when we hired him that his final step in coaching could be the NFL.”
Hiestand’s unit was the 2017 winner of the Joe Moore Award, which “annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and ‘finishing.’