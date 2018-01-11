Ex-Arkansas RBs coach one of four added to UTEP staff

Dana Dimel has added a touch of the SEC experience to his first UTEP coaching staff.

The football program on Wednesday confirmed the hiring of four assistants, two on each side of the ball — running backs coach Reggie Mitchell, inside wide receivers coach Jake Waters, defensive line/defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo and cornerbacks coach Remington Rebstock.

Mitchell spent the past two seasons as the running backs coach at Arkansas. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity, with the added title of recruiting coordinator, at Kansas for six seasons (2010-15).

“Reggie brings a wealth of experience and recruiting savvy to our program,” Dimel said in a statement. “He’s well versed and well-recognized as an outstanding recruiter here in the state of Texas. He’s well known as an excellent coach and developer of running back talent at the highest level of college football.”

The other three assistants will all be working in their first on-field role at the FBS level.

Waters, a former quarterback at Kansas State under Dimel’s tutelage, was a graduate assistant at Iowa State last season; Tuiasosopo spent the past three seasons in various roles at USC, including special teams quality control assistant and offensive consultant; Rebstock served in a variety of off-field roles at K-State (2010-14) and Oklahoma State (2015-17).