Heart condition ends Florida early enrollee’s career before it begins

Randy Russell is a member of Florida’s 2018 class, and he’s already on campus in Gainesville with the aim of getting the fastest start possible on his college football career. But Russell won’t play a snap for the Gators, and it has nothing to do with his playing ability.
Russell announced Thursday his career has ended due to a heart condition. Florida spokesman Steve McClain said the condition was discovered during a physical exam conducted by Florida’s team doctors.
“A week ago, I began my journey as a student athlete at the University of Florida,” Russell wrote in a Twitter post. “Today, I was diagnosed with hypothermic cardiomyopathy. A heart condition that prevents me from continuing with the hopes of playing college football and becoming a professional football player.”
According to WebMD, hypothermic cardiomyopathy is “associated with thickening of the heart muscle, most commonly at the septum between the ventricles, below the aortic valve. This leads to stiffening of the walls of the heart and abnormal aortic and mitral heart valve function, both of which may impede normal bloodflow out of the heart.”
Symptoms range from chest pain and shortness of breath (both of which are exacerbated by exercise), to heart palpations, to even sudden death.
“As tragic as this is for Randy and his family to hear this news, this discovery is life-saving for him,” Gators head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “We will be fully supportive in any way we can for Randy and his family. He will continue to be a part of the Gator football family and we will assist him in his academic pursuits at the University of Florida.”
Russell was a 3-star safety from Miami’s Carol City High School.
After seemingly 19 years with J.T. Barrett standing in the shotgun, Ohio State will break in a new quarterback this year. And whoever it is — most likely rising junior Dwayne Haskins or redshirt freshman Tate Martell — already has one advantage: Parris Campell is coming back.
Campbell made the announcement on Thursday through a Twitter video.
After catching zero passes as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and 13 in ’16, Campbell lead the club this season, hauling in 40 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns. He began the season with six grabs for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 49-21 win over Indiana, and also hauled in a 57-yard touchdown grab in the Big Ten Championship win over Wisconsin. Campbell also rushed 10 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. Campbell was named a Third Team All-Big Ten performer and selected as a team captain in 2017.
Campbell also started the season as the Buckeyes’ kickoff return man before head injuries forced him out of that role. He still finished the year as the team’s leader, averaging 36.6 yards in nine returns.
With Campbell’s return, Ohio State is set to return all but one player — senior tight end Marcus Baugh (28 grabs) being the exception — who caught a pass in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten and Cotton Bowl championship-winning season.
So that’s why Alabama had such a hard time beating Georgia on Monday night.
According to a report from WSB-TV in Atlanta, Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar set his backpack down in the Tide’s team hotel on Saturday, returned to pick it up and it was gone.
The bag was swiped from what was Alabama’s defensive line meeting room inside Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis, which contained Dunbar’s laptop, his cellphone, cash, sunglasses… and Alabama’s playbook.
Police believe this is the culprit.
Some of the items were later recovered, according to the report, but the playbook was not.
Dunbar has been on Alabama’s staff for the past two seasons, and prior to that coached defensive line for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. He first worked for Nick Saban at LSU in 2005.
Jon Hilliman will finish out the collegiate portion of his playing career on his home turf.
After opting to transfer from Boston College following the 2017 season, Hilliman has decided that Rutgers in his home state of New Jersey will be his final stop. The running back made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Hilliman will be coming to Piscataway as a graduate transfer, which grants him immediate eligibility for the 2018 season. It’s also a boon for a Scarlet Knights’ backfield that will be forced to replace its top two rushers from a year ago.
Last season, Hilliman was second on the Eagles in rushing yards (638) and rushing touchdowns (five). The Scarlet Knights’ two leading rushers in 2017, Gus Edwards and Robert Martin, ran for 713 and 434 yards, respectively. Both of those backs have used up their collegiate eligibility.
Hilliman also became a threat coming out of the backfield, catching 24 passes in 2017.
For the first time since 2012, Oklahoma State will have a new defensive boss.
In somewhat of a surprising move, the Cowboys confirmed Thursday afternoon that Glenn Spencer is out as OSU’s defensive coordinator. The football program announced the move with a surprisingly brief statement from Mike Gundy.
“I’m very appreciative for the 10 years of loyal service that Glenn Spencer gave to Oklahoma State,” the head coach stated.
Spencer arrived in Stillwater in 2008 and initially coached the defensive line. He shifted to linebacker in 2009, and was ultimately promoted to solo coordinator in January of 2013. He had served as co-coordinator in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
This past season, the Cowboys’ defense finished 85th nationally in scoring defense at 29.4 points per game. In the pass-happy Big 12, however, that number was fifth. In their three losses, though, they gave up 44 (TCU), 62 (Oklahoma) and 54 (Kansas State). The offense scored 31, 52 and 40 points, respectively, in those losses.
Spencer is married to Jeanine Edwards, who announced late last month that she is retiring from her job as an ESPN college football sideline reporter.