Kentucky, WRs coach Lamar Thomas ‘part ways’

Mark Stoops came into Thursday needing to fill one hole on his Kentucky coaching staff. As he exits the day, that number has risen to two.

Following up on rumors that surfaced earlier, Stoops confirmed that his football program has parted ways with Lamar Thomas. The former Miami Hurricane standout had spent the past two seasons as the Wildcats’ wide receivers coach.

Thomas’ contract was set to expire this June, not long after a 2017 season that saw UK’s receiving corps account for just five touchdown catches came to an end.

“I appreciate the contributions Lamar made to our program during the last two years,” Stoops said in a relatively brief statement. “We wish him the best in the future.”

On his personal Twitter account, Thomas thanked Stoops for the opportunity.

Our family loves Lexington and all it has to offer. Thank you to the #BBN, the players,@UKCoachStoops ,@UKMitchBarnhart ,the UK FOOTBALL STAFF and the JUICE Boyz (UK wrs) for everything these past two years. We will continue to root for the Wildcats wherever we go. ❤️u all! — Coach Lamar Thomas (@LamarCoachT) January 12, 2018

Prior to coming to Kentucky in February of 2016, Thomas spent three seasons at in-state rival Louisville coaching the same position. He had also been the receivers coach for Bobby Petrino at Western Kentucky for two years, his first job at the FBS level.

In addition to replacing Thomas, Stoops also needs to hire a 10th assistant.