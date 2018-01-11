Marcus Lattimore returning to South Carolina as football staffer

Two years later than expected, Marcus Lattimore is coming home again.

The State newspaper confirmed Thursday that Lattimore will join Will Muschamp‘s football staff as South Carolina’s director of player development. The paper writes that “Lattimore’s job duties include focusing on off-the-field activities of the student-athletes and serving as an important resource in balancing the demands of academics, athletics, community outreach, and their personal lives as they transition in and out of college athletics.”

Just how this will happen given what kept Lattimore from joining the program in April of 2016 is unclear.

The former USC great was offered a paid position to be on Muschamp’s football staff in a non-coaching capacity, one that he was ready to accept after he graduated from the school in May of 2016. Lattimore also wanted to continue working youth football camps across the state as part of his Marcus Lattimore Foundation.

Unfortunately for Lattimore, the NCAA ruled that continuing to run those camps and being a paid employee of USC football would be an unfair recruiting advantage. Thus, Lattimore had a choice to make: either the job or the camps; Lattimore chose the latter.

“The NCAA ruling is fair and I will fully comply,” Lattimore said in a statement at the time.

One of the most popular players in Gamecocks history, Lattimore tore an ACL and missed the second half of the 2011 season before missing the last three games of 2012 after dislocating his kneecap and tearing several ligaments in his knee in a game against Tennessee. The running back declared early for the 2013 NFL draft, but, after being selected in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers, the injuries prevented him from playing a down.

In November of 2016, Lattimore was named as the head football coach at a Columbia high school.