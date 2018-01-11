Marcus Lattimore returning to South Carolina as football staffer

Two years later than expected, Marcus Lattimore is coming home again.
The State newspaper confirmed Thursday that Lattimore will join Will Muschamp‘s football staff as South Carolina’s director of player development. The paper writes that “Lattimore’s job duties include focusing on off-the-field activities of the student-athletes and serving as an important resource in balancing the demands of academics, athletics, community outreach, and their personal lives as they transition in and out of college athletics.”
Just how this will happen given what kept Lattimore from joining the program in April of 2016 is unclear.
The former USC great was offered a paid position to be on Muschamp’s football staff in a non-coaching capacity, one that he was ready to accept after he graduated from the school in May of 2016. Lattimore also wanted to continue working youth football camps across the state as part of his Marcus Lattimore Foundation.
Unfortunately for Lattimore, the NCAA ruled that continuing to run those camps and being a paid employee of USC football would be an unfair recruiting advantage. Thus, Lattimore had a choice to make: either the job or the camps; Lattimore chose the latter.
“The NCAA ruling is fair and I will fully comply,” Lattimore said in a statement at the time.
One of the most popular players in Gamecocks history, Lattimore tore an ACL and missed the second half of the 2011 season before missing the last three games of 2012 after dislocating his kneecap and tearing several ligaments in his knee in a game against Tennessee. The running back declared early for the 2013 NFL draft, but, after being selected in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers, the injuries prevented him from playing a down.
In November of 2016, Lattimore was named as the head football coach at a Columbia high school.
Didn’t see this one coming, did you?
Not long after the Houston Chronicle reported it, Kyle Allen took to Twitter to make the surprising announcement that, “after much prayer and talks with loved ones, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NFL [draft].” It had previously been thought that the quarterback was a candidate to leave Houston as a graduate transfer.
Allen began his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to Houston in January of 2016, sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. After earning the starting job to open the 2017 season, Allen was ultimately benched and replaced by Kyle Postma, who was ultimately replaced by D’Eriq King. The true sophomore King is viewed as the future at the position, leading to the speculation that Allen could transfer for his final season of eligibility.
In 2017, the 6-3, 211-pound Allen was third on the team in attempts (105), completions (80), yards (751) and touchdowns (four). In his two seasons at A&M, Allen completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 3,532 yards, 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Exactly 46 days after taking over at Florida, Dan Mullen has officially completed his first Gators coaching staff.
The football program announced Thursday morning that Mullen has hired Ron English as his safeties coach. English, whose tenure as head coach at Eastern Michigan ended in controversy in Nov. of 2013, spent the 2017 season in the same role for Mullen at Mississippi State.
English was the defensive coordinator at San Jose State in 2016, his first coaching job in nearly three years following the controversial departure from EMU. Prior to his five-year stint at EMU, English was the defensive coordinator at Louisville (2008) and Michigan (2006-07).
With English onboard, Mullen has finalized the titles for all 10 of his UF assistants:
- Todd Grantham — Defensive Coordinator
- Billy Gonzales — Co-Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
- John Hevesy — Co-Offensive Coordinator, Offensive Line
- Brian Johnson — Quarterbacks
- Greg Knox — Running Backs, Special Teams Coordinator
- Ja’Juan Seider — Tight Ends
- Sal Sunseri — Defensive Line
- Christian Robinson — Linebackers
- Charlton Warren — Cornerbacks
- Ron English — Safeties
It’s been quite the last week or so for Derrick Ansley. And one Mountain West school, for that matter.
Monday morning, reports surfaced that the defensive backs coach had accepted the defensive coordinator job at Colorado State. Later that night, Ansley celebrated the Crimson Tide’s national championship win.
Three days later, and prior to CSU even making an official announcement of a hiring, the now-former Rams coordinator is moving again, with FootballScoop.com reporting that the 36-year-old Ansley has accepted an unspecified position with the Oakland Raiders. ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the move.
Ansley was set to replace Marty English, who retired following the 2017 season. To where Mike Bobo turns now remains to be seen.
Wishful thinking or cross another name off of one Pac-12’s coaching search to-do list?
As Arizona continues searching for Rich Rodriguez‘s replacement, several names have been connected to the opening, most notably former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin. Overnight, yet another name emerged: Western Kentucky’s Mike Sanford.
Sanford just completed his first season at WKU, guiding the Hilltoppers to a 6-7 record that included a Cure Bowl loss to Arkansas State. The 35-year-old former Notre Dame offensive coordinator has ties to the Wildcats’ conference, spending 2011-13 on the coaching staff at Stanford.
Not long after the initial report emerged connecting Sanford to the job, however, the head coach’s boss has come out and publicly proclaimed that “there is no truth” to the speculation.
Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel and current Troy head coach Neal Brown have also been mentioned as possibilities. According to the Arizona Daily Star, those two are likely out as candidates or, in the case of Neuheisel, never really were candidates. Another, former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, is expected to take a job with the NFL”s Chicago Bears.
Sumlin remains the favorite to ultimately land the job, provided the two sides can come to an agreement financially.