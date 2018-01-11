Matt Rhule reportedly pulls name from Indianapolis Colts’ search for a new head coach

They say age equals wisdom, an adage that Ed Orgeron has embraced with the most recent addition to his on-field LSU coaching staff.

In 2017, Jerry Sullivan served as a consultant to the LSU football program. Thursday, Orgeron confirmed that Sullivan has been promoted to senior offensive assistant and passing-game coordinator.

This is actually Sullivan’s second on-field stint with the Tigers as he served as wide receivers coach on staffs headed by Bill Arnsparger and Mike Archer from 1984-90.

“Jerry is widely known in the NFL and college football as one of the great teachers of the passing game. He will be a great asset to our staff,” a statement from the head coach said.

“I’m honored to be back coaching at LSU,” Sullivan said. “Some of the fondest memories of my coaching career came right here at LSU coaching guys like Eric Martin, Wendell Davis, Tony Moss, Alvin Lee, and Todd Kinchen just to name a few.

“I have great respect for Coach Orgeron and the job he’s doing here at LSU and I’m humbled to be part of this staff. This is a place I have always cherished and I’m so appreciative to have the opportunity to come back.”

In between his two stints at LSU, Sullivan spent the 1991 season at Ohio State before embarking on what turned into a 25-year stretch in the NFL. He was the receivers coach at all seven stops but one, when he was the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for one year in 2003.

And, yes, Sullivan is 73 years old — he’ll turn 74 before the season starts — a fact that Orgeron fully embraced during a press conference to discuss the changes to his staff.

“It’s knowledge,” the head coach said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “The NFL has guys that are that old. Jerry is going to bring the knowledge. He’s a walking encyclopedia. Jerry is in here as the mastermind. Age doesn’t factor in. It helps. He’s got more experience.”

Preach, Brother O. Preach.