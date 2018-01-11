Ohio State losing lineman Kevin Feder as grad transfer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

‘Tis the season for transfers, with Ohio State the latest to see its roster self-pared.

Kevin Feder posted a tweet to his personal Twitter account Thursday morning indicating that he is reopening his recruitment as he is transferring from the Buckeyes. The offensive lineman is set to graduate this spring, which would allow him to play immediately this coming season.

Unlike most graduate transfers, Feder will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In that missive, Feder gave a personal shoutout to former OSU offensive line coach Ed Warinner; with Warinner now at Minnesota, the Golden Gophers could be a potential landing spot.

Feder was a three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 56 offensive tackles in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. The coach listed as his main recruiter? Warinner.

A foot issue hampered the 6-9, 303-pound Feder his first two seasons in Columbus. He didn’t play at all in 2017.