RB Jon Hilliman leaves BC, lands at Rutgers

Jon Hilliman will finish out the collegiate portion of his playing career on his home turf.

After opting to transfer from Boston College following the 2017 season, Hilliman has decided that Rutgers in his home state of New Jersey will be his final stop. The running back made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.

To end all the speculation, Yes, I️ have decided to do my final year of college football in my backyard! So grateful for this unbelievable opportunity to play at RUTGERS UNIVERSITY!! #WelcomeHomeRoscoeJenkins 🆙 #MakeNJGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/190Rf1N3Cd — Jonathan Ⓜ️ Hilliman (@thrilliman) January 10, 2018

Hilliman will be coming to Piscataway as a graduate transfer, which grants him immediate eligibility for the 2018 season. It’s also a boon for a Scarlet Knights’ backfield that will be forced to replace its top two rushers from a year ago.

Last season, Hilliman was second on the Eagles in rushing yards (638) and rushing touchdowns (five). The Scarlet Knights’ two leading rushers in 2017, Gus Edwards and Robert Martin, ran for 713 and 434 yards, respectively. Both of those backs have used up their collegiate eligibility.

Hilliman also became a threat coming out of the backfield, catching 24 passes in 2017.