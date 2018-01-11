Starting corner Casey Hughes leaving Utah as a grad transfer

Rather unexpectedly, Utah has a rather sizable hole in its secondary to fill this spring.

On his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Casey Hughes revealed that, “after [deciding] it is in my best interest,” he will be transferring out of the Utes football program. The cornerback gave no specific reason for making what he described as “not… an easy decision.”

Utah will forever be family ✊️. pic.twitter.com/xE7cb3EVGJ — Hughdini (@CaseyLive24) January 10, 2018

As Hughes is leaving as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 if he opts for another FBS program. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Hughes started 11 games in 2017, missing two others because of injury. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014, the North Las Vegas native played in 18 the next two seasons. He didn’t start any of those contests.