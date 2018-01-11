Tua Tagovailoa launches passionate social-media defense of Jalen Hurts

If you’re going to talk smack about Jalen Hurts, don’t do it around college football’s newest sensation.

Hurts started every game but one at quarterback the past two seasons, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span. He was under center for last year’s national championship game loss to Clemson, and was in the same spot for this year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.

And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime. Even as it seems obvious that this is Tagovailoa’s team moving forward, given how much more advanced the backup is in the passing game than the starter, Saban is not ready to pull the trigger on a full-time change at the position.

Until that day comes, or until Hurts makes the decision for the coach by transferring as some have speculated will happen, be careful in criticizing the Big Bro because the Little Bro is watching. And listening.

Tired of people not appreciating the fact that if this man led us to the National Championship. And for all the fans that are against Jalen, you against me too. You either WITH US or AGAINST US. Love you 2 🐐#BigBroLittleBro @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/ExjHAB7yHh — Tua Tagovailoa (@Tuaamann_) January 11, 2018

You have officially been called out and put on notice, fans.