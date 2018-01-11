Two more draft-eligible Buckeyes opt to remain at Ohio State

It’s been a banner day for Ohio State when it comes to staving off the NFL for another year.

Earlier in the day, wide receiver Parris Campbell announced that he would be eschewing the NFL draft and returning to the Buckeyes for the 2018 season. Not long after, another receiver, Johnnie Dixon, along with defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones announced that they too opted against declaring in order to come back to OSU for another season.

My life long dream is to play in the NFL. In order to best achieve this goal, I have decided to forgo my draft eligibility and remain in school. OSU is providing me with a strong and solid foundation which will continue to make achieving my career possible. Go Bucks! — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) January 11, 2018

The return of Jones is the more surprising of the two most recent ones as he had been viewed in some corners as a potential first-round pick.

Dixon led the Buckeyes in receiving touchdowns with eight and yards per catch at 23.4. For the season, he totaled 18 catches for 422 yards, both career highs

Thus far, Ohio State has lost cornerback Denzel Ward (HERE), defensive end Sam Hubbard (HERE) and linebacker Jerome Baker (HERE) to early entry into the draft. The deadline for the rest of the draft-eligible players to declare is Jan. 15.