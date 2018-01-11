Two more draft-eligible Buckeyes opt to remain at Ohio State

It’s been a banner day for Ohio State when it comes to staving off the NFL for another year.
Earlier in the day, wide receiver Parris Campbell announced that he would be eschewing the NFL draft and returning to the Buckeyes for the 2018 season. Not long after, another receiver, Johnnie Dixon, along with defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones announced that they too opted against declaring in order to come back to OSU for another season.
The return of Jones is the more surprising of the two most recent ones as he had been viewed in some corners as a potential first-round pick.
Dixon led the Buckeyes in receiving touchdowns with eight and yards per catch at 23.4. For the season, he totaled 18 catches for 422 yards, both career highs
Thus far, Ohio State has lost cornerback Denzel Ward (HERE), defensive end Sam Hubbard (HERE) and linebacker Jerome Baker (HERE) to early entry into the draft. The deadline for the rest of the draft-eligible players to declare is Jan. 15.
The early-entry broken record continues at LSU, with a second offensive lineman becoming the latest to leave early.
Will Clapp took what’s become the standard route in making his decision public, announcing on Twitter that he too will be making himself available for the NFL draft this coming April. Clapp said that “[s]igning with LSU four years ago was the realization of a childhood dream” and that, by declaring, he “will get the opportunity to realize another dream.”
Clapp was one of the top centers in the country this season, earning first-team All-SEC honors as well as being named as a finalist for the Rimington Award. It marked the second straight season that Clapp has been named first-team all-conference.
In three years, Clapp started 36 games — 13 at center in 2017, 11 at left guard in 2016, 11 at right guard/1 at left guard in 2015. The five-star 2014 signee took a redshirt his true freshman season.
Clapp becomes the sixth Tiger to leave eligibility on the table this draft cycle.
Wednesday, star running back Derrius Guice (HERE) did the expected and declared. Tuesday, defensive back Donte Jackson (HERE) did it as well, while cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.
After seemingly 19 years with J.T. Barrett standing in the shotgun, Ohio State will break in a new quarterback this year. And whoever it is — most likely rising junior Dwayne Haskins or redshirt freshman Tate Martell — already has one advantage: Parris Campell is coming back.
Campbell made the announcement on Thursday through a Twitter video.
After catching zero passes as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and 13 in ’16, Campbell lead the club this season, hauling in 40 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns. He began the season with six grabs for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 49-21 win over Indiana, and also hauled in a 57-yard touchdown grab in the Big Ten Championship win over Wisconsin. Campbell also rushed 10 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. Campbell was named a Third Team All-Big Ten performer and selected as a team captain in 2017.
Campbell also started the season as the Buckeyes’ kickoff return man before head injuries forced him out of that role. He still finished the year as the team’s leader, averaging 36.6 yards in nine returns.
With Campbell’s return, Ohio State is set to return all but one player — senior tight end Marcus Baugh (28 grabs) being the exception — who caught a pass in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten and Cotton Bowl championship-winning season.
Randy Russell is a member of Florida’s 2018 class, and he’s already on campus in Gainesville with the aim of getting the fastest start possible on his college football career. But Russell won’t play a snap for the Gators, and it has nothing to do with his playing ability.
Russell announced Thursday his career has ended due to a heart condition. Florida spokesman Steve McClain said the condition was discovered during a physical exam conducted by Florida’s team doctors.
“A week ago, I began my journey as a student athlete at the University of Florida,” Russell wrote in a Twitter post. “Today, I was diagnosed with hypothermic cardiomyopathy. A heart condition that prevents me from continuing with the hopes of playing college football and becoming a professional football player.”
According to WebMD, hypothermic cardiomyopathy is “associated with thickening of the heart muscle, most commonly at the septum between the ventricles, below the aortic valve. This leads to stiffening of the walls of the heart and abnormal aortic and mitral heart valve function, both of which may impede normal bloodflow out of the heart.”
Symptoms range from chest pain and shortness of breath (both of which are exacerbated by exercise), to heart palpations, to even sudden death.
“As tragic as this is for Randy and his family to hear this news, this discovery is life-saving for him,” Gators head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “We will be fully supportive in any way we can for Randy and his family. He will continue to be a part of the Gator football family and we will assist him in his academic pursuits at the University of Florida.”
Russell was a 3-star safety from Miami’s Carol City High School.
So that’s why Alabama had such a hard time beating Georgia on Monday night.
According to a report from WSB-TV in Atlanta, Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar set his backpack down in the Tide’s team hotel on Saturday, returned to pick it up and it was gone.
The bag was swiped from what was Alabama’s defensive line meeting room inside Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis, which contained Dunbar’s laptop, his cellphone, cash, sunglasses… and Alabama’s playbook.
Police believe this is the culprit.
Some of the items were later recovered, according to the report, but the playbook was not.
Dunbar has been on Alabama’s staff for the past two seasons, and prior to that coached defensive line for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. He first worked for Nick Saban at LSU in 2005.