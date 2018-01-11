Will Clapp becomes sixth LSU Tiger to declare for draft

The early-entry broken record continues at LSU, with a second offensive lineman becoming the latest to leave early.

Will Clapp took what’s become the standard route in making his decision public, announcing on Twitter that he too will be making himself available for the NFL draft this coming April. Clapp said that “[s]igning with LSU four years ago was the realization of a childhood dream” and that, by declaring, he “will get the opportunity to realize another dream.”

Clapp was one of the top centers in the country this season, earning first-team All-SEC honors as well as being named as a finalist for the Rimington Award. It marked the second straight season that Clapp has been named first-team all-conference.

In three years, Clapp started 36 games — 13 at center in 2017, 11 at left guard in 2016, 11 at right guard/1 at left guard in 2015. The five-star 2014 signee took a redshirt his true freshman season.

Clapp becomes the sixth Tiger to leave eligibility on the table this draft cycle.

Wednesday, star running back Derrius Guice (HERE) did the expected and declared. Tuesday, defensive back Donte Jackson (HERE) did it as well, while cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.