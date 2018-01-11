WKU AD denies report that Mike Sanford is ‘major candidate’ for Arizona opening

Wishful thinking or cross another name off of one Pac-12’s coaching search to-do list?

As Arizona continues searching for Rich Rodriguez‘s replacement, several names have been connected to the opening, most notably former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin. Overnight, yet another name emerged: Western Kentucky’s Mike Sanford.

Western Kentucky Head Coach Mike Sanford has emerged as a major candidate for the Arizona Head Coaching vacancy. #ArizonaWildcats #BearDown https://t.co/zanHlH0MFx — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) January 11, 2018

We can't confirm that Mike Sanford has an offer at this time, but we do believe he is a finalist for the Arizona job. Would be surprised if this all drags out one way or another. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) January 11, 2018

Sanford just completed his first season at WKU, guiding the Hilltoppers to a 6-7 record that included a Cure Bowl loss to Arkansas State. The 35-year-old former Notre Dame offensive coordinator has ties to the Wildcats’ conference, spending 2011-13 on the coaching staff at Stanford.

Not long after the initial report emerged connecting Sanford to the job, however, the head coach’s boss has come out and publicly proclaimed that “there is no truth” to the speculation.

WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said he spoke with Mike Sanford who said there is no truth to that and he is committed to the WKU job and excited about the future here. https://t.co/hLwW8kt6As — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) January 11, 2018

Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel and current Troy head coach Neal Brown have also been mentioned as possibilities. According to the Arizona Daily Star, those two are likely out as candidates or, in the case of Neuheisel, never really were candidates. Another, former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, is expected to take a job with the NFL”s Chicago Bears.

Sumlin remains the favorite to ultimately land the job, provided the two sides can come to an agreement financially.