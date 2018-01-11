WR Brayden Dickey taking a grad transfer out of Washington

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Artist Formerly Known As Brayden Lenius is no longer a part of the Washington football program.

Brayden Dickey (pictured, left) — per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, he legally changed his surname in December to honor his father — announced via Twitter late Wednesday night that he has decided to transfer from the Huskies. The wide receiver gave no specific reason for the move, writing that the decision came “[a]fter a lot of thought and self-reflection.”

According to the Tacoma News-Tribune, “[h]is announcement comes days after it was announced his father, Troy Dickey, passed away following a recent stroke.”

Thank you Husky Nation and Coach Pete for my amazing time spent here in Seattle. I have received my release. A new chapter begins! Film 🔛bio pic.twitter.com/kaKlEDLZqj — Brayden Dickey (@braydenlenius) January 11, 2018

Dickey will graduate from UW in March, meaning he could play at another FBS program in 2018. The upcoming season will be the Canadian native’s final season of eligibility.

This past season, Dickey caught nine passes for 89 yards in 13 games. Starting six games in 2015, Dickey set career-highs in receptions (26), receiving yards (307) and receiving touchdowns (three).