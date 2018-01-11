WR Brayden Dickey taking a grad transfer out of Washington

The Artist Formerly Known As Brayden Lenius is no longer a part of the Washington football program.
Brayden Dickey (pictured, left) — per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, he legally changed his surname in December to honor his father — announced via Twitter late Wednesday night that he has decided to transfer from the Huskies. The wide receiver gave no specific reason for the move, writing that the decision came “[a]fter a lot of thought and self-reflection.”
According to the Tacoma News-Tribune, “[h]is announcement comes days after it was announced his father, Troy Dickey, passed away following a recent stroke.”
Dickey will graduate from UW in March, meaning he could play at another FBS program in 2018. The upcoming season will be the Canadian native’s final season of eligibility.
This past season, Dickey caught nine passes for 89 yards in 13 games. Starting six games in 2015, Dickey set career-highs in receptions (26), receiving yards (307) and receiving touchdowns (three).
If you’re going to talk smack about Jalen Hurts, don’t do it around college football’s newest sensation.
Hurts started every game but one at quarterback the past two seasons, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span. He was under center for last year’s national championship game loss to Clemson, and was in the same spot for this year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.
And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime. Even as it seems obvious that this is Tagovailoa’s team moving forward, given how much more advanced the backup is in the passing game than the starter, Saban is not ready to pull the trigger on a full-time change at the position.
Until that day comes, or until Hurts makes the decision for the coach by transferring as some have speculated will happen, be careful in criticizing the Big Bro because the Little Bro is watching. And listening.
You have officially been called out and put on notice, fans.
Didn’t see this one coming, did you?
Not long after the Houston Chronicle reported it, Kyle Allen took to Twitter to make the surprising announcement that, “after much prayer and talks with loved ones, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NFL [draft].” It had previously been thought that the quarterback was a candidate to leave Houston as a graduate transfer.
Allen began his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to Houston in January of 2016, sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. After earning the starting job to open the 2017 season, Allen was ultimately benched and replaced by Kyle Postma, who was ultimately replaced by D’Eriq King. The true sophomore King is viewed as the future at the position, leading to the speculation that Allen could transfer for his final season of eligibility.
In 2017, the 6-3, 211-pound Allen was third on the team in attempts (105), completions (80), yards (751) and touchdowns (four). In his two seasons at A&M, Allen completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 3,532 yards, 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Two years later than expected, Marcus Lattimore is coming home again.
The State newspaper confirmed Thursday that Lattimore will join Will Muschamp‘s football staff as South Carolina’s director of player development. The paper writes that “Lattimore’s job duties include focusing on off-the-field activities of the student-athletes and serving as an important resource in balancing the demands of academics, athletics, community outreach, and their personal lives as they transition in and out of college athletics.”
Just how this will happen given what kept Lattimore from joining the program in April of 2016 is unclear.
The former USC great was offered a paid position to be on Muschamp’s football staff in a non-coaching capacity, one that he was ready to accept after he graduated from the school in May of 2016. Lattimore also wanted to continue working youth football camps across the state as part of his Marcus Lattimore Foundation.
Unfortunately for Lattimore, the NCAA ruled that continuing to run those camps and being a paid employee of USC football would be an unfair recruiting advantage. Thus, Lattimore had a choice to make: either the job or the camps; Lattimore chose the latter.
“The NCAA ruling is fair and I will fully comply,” Lattimore said in a statement at the time.
One of the most popular players in Gamecocks history, Lattimore tore an ACL and missed the second half of the 2011 season before missing the last three games of 2012 after dislocating his kneecap and tearing several ligaments in his knee in a game against Tennessee. The running back declared early for the 2013 NFL draft, but, after being selected in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers, the injuries prevented him from playing a down.
In November of 2016, Lattimore was named as the head football coach at a Columbia high school.
Exactly 46 days after taking over at Florida, Dan Mullen has officially completed his first Gators coaching staff.
The football program announced Thursday morning that Mullen has hired Ron English as his safeties coach. English, whose tenure as head coach at Eastern Michigan ended in controversy in Nov. of 2013, spent the 2017 season in the same role for Mullen at Mississippi State.
English was the defensive coordinator at San Jose State in 2016, his first coaching job in nearly three years following the controversial departure from EMU. Prior to his five-year stint at EMU, English was the defensive coordinator at Louisville (2008) and Michigan (2006-07).
With English onboard, Mullen has finalized the titles for all 10 of his UF assistants:
- Todd Grantham — Defensive Coordinator
- Billy Gonzales — Co-Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
- John Hevesy — Co-Offensive Coordinator, Offensive Line
- Brian Johnson — Quarterbacks
- Greg Knox — Running Backs, Special Teams Coordinator
- Ja’Juan Seider — Tight Ends
- Sal Sunseri — Defensive Line
- Christian Robinson — Linebackers
- Charlton Warren — Cornerbacks
- Ron English — Safeties