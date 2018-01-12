Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa already has the CFL’s attention

Tua Tagovailoa‘s notoriety has gone international.

Since throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in Alabama’s overtime win over Georgia in the national championship game Monday night, the true freshman quarterback has been the talk of sports in general and college football specifically. According to al.com, that talk is not limited to the United States as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League have placed Tagovailoa on their negotiation list on the off-chance that he ever needs to ply his football wares north of the border.

And just what does Tagovailoa being placed on the negotiation list mean? From al.com:

Each CFL team has a negotiation list of up to 45 players. The list is the starting point for Canadian teams to acquire the most promising international players. The CFL holds an annual draft of Canadian players, but there is no CFL Draft for players from the United States. The first CFL opportunity to sign an international player goes to the team that holds his negotiation-list rights. Players can initiate a 10-day negotiation window with the team holding his rights, after which, if he does not receive a good-faith contract offer, the league will release him from the negotiation list.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also placed a claim on Tagovailoa, but the Hamilton club was given waiver priority for his rights. For those curious, Tagovailoa won’t be eligible for the NFL draft until after the 2019 season at the earliest.

The Tiger-Cats are coached by June Jones, the former head coach at Hawaii who was hired as the athletic director at Tagovailoa’s Honolulu high school in December of 2016. Hamilton is also the same CFL team that hired the disgraced Art Briles as an assistant in late August of last year and then, amidst an outcry that included public condemnation from its sponsors, announced a few hours later that the former Baylor coach would no longer be joining the team as a coach.

Oh, and the team is also attempting to work out a contract with former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.