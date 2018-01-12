Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa already has the CFL’s attention

Tua Tagovailoa‘s notoriety has gone international.
Since throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in Alabama’s overtime win over Georgia in the national championship game Monday night, the true freshman quarterback has been the talk of sports in general and college football specifically. According to al.com, that talk is not limited to the United States as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League have placed Tagovailoa on their negotiation list on the off-chance that he ever needs to ply his football wares north of the border.
And just what does Tagovailoa being placed on the negotiation list mean? From al.com:
Each CFL team has a negotiation list of up to 45 players. The list is the starting point for Canadian teams to acquire the most promising international players. The CFL holds an annual draft of Canadian players, but there is no CFL Draft for players from the United States.
The first CFL opportunity to sign an international player goes to the team that holds his negotiation-list rights. Players can initiate a 10-day negotiation window with the team holding his rights, after which, if he does not receive a good-faith contract offer, the league will release him from the negotiation list.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders also placed a claim on Tagovailoa, but the Hamilton club was given waiver priority for his rights. For those curious, Tagovailoa won’t be eligible for the NFL draft until after the 2019 season at the earliest.
The Tiger-Cats are coached by June Jones, the former head coach at Hawaii who was hired as the athletic director at Tagovailoa’s Honolulu high school in December of 2016. Hamilton is also the same CFL team that hired the disgraced Art Briles as an assistant in late August of last year and then, amidst an outcry that included public condemnation from its sponsors, announced a few hours later that the former Baylor coach would no longer be joining the team as a coach.
Oh, and the team is also attempting to work out a contract with former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.
This could potentially end up going sideways for the Arizona football program.
Friday, reports surfaced that Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo was a “strong candidate” to take over as the head coach at Arizona. While the potential move was widely applauded in most corners, one individual in particular appeared to be decidedly displeased with the possibility of the coach bringing his option offense out west.
On his personal Twitter account in a tweet that has since been deleted – we’ve saved it for posterity’s sake — star quarterback Khalil Tate wrote that “he didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple (sic) option.”
Tate also used a hashtag to reinforce who he feels should be the permanent replacement for Rich Rodriguez: interim head coach and defensive coordinator Marcel Yates.
Tate is one of the most dynamic playmakers at the quarterback position — hell, at any position — in college football and is a huge key if the Wildcats and whatever coach they ultimately settle on are to make noise in the Pac-12. He’ll likely enter the 2018 season as one of a handful of legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders.
Whether the football program can keep him from transferring elsewhere remains to be seen. There had been speculation shortly after Rodriguez was fired that Tate was seriously considering a transfer; the player’s mother came out and stated that he wouldn’t be leaving the school.
Again on his Twitter account, he set the record straight that those words weren’t his.
If Niumatalolo is indeed hired, it appears he’ll have some work to do in order to keep the dynamic Tate on the roster.
Will Muschamp is being rewarded for what’s been a quick turnaround of the South Carolina football program.
Friday, USC’s Board of Trustees approved a new contract for the Gamecocks head coach heading into his third season. The deal includes a three-year extension that would keep him signed with the university through the 2023 season.
The first year of the contract calls for Muschamp to earn $4.2 million; he made $3.1 million in 2017, a figure that was 11th among head coaches in the SEC and fourth in the seven-team division. The new deal also calls for a $200,000 raise each year.
All of Muschamp’s assistants received contract extensions and raises as well.
Taking over a team that went 3-9 in Steve Spurrier‘s truncated final season, Muschamp went 6-7 in his first season. In 2017, they went 9-4, the program’s most wins in a season since the 11 they had in 2013. The Gamecocks have also played in back-to-back bowl games, winning the Outback Bowl this year.
To where, though, remains unclear at least officially.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Jacob Eason would be leaving Georgia and transferring to Washington. On Friday, the quarterback confirmed the first part of that equation by saying goodbye to the university he’s called home for the past two seasons.
It’s expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, either Eason or the Huskies — or both — will make the move to UW official.
Eason was a five-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Washington; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Eason started the final 12 games of the 2016 season after playing well in the opener in place of Greyson Lambert.
He went down with a knee injury in the 2017 opener against Appalachian State. In stepped Jake Fromm, with the true freshman quarterback helping to lead the Bulldogs to the cusp of its first national championship in nearly four decades. Touted 2018 prospect Justin Fields was added to the quarterback room as well, helping to trigger Eason’s transfer decision.
This is certainly an interesting development.
Friday morning, FootballScoop.com mentioned Ken Niumatalolo as a potential candidate for the opening at Arizona. A couple of hours later, ESPN.com reported that the Navy head coach has emerged as a “strong candidate” for the job.
The latest development adds further intrigue, with the Arizona Daily Star‘s Michael Lev writing that “Niumatalolo was unexpectedly absent from the Navy football offices today, fueling strong speculation that he will be the next coach of the Arizona Wildcats.” Lev added that it’s believed Niumatalolo is interviewing for the job today.
Niumatalolo and his option offense has gone 84-48 in 11 seasons at the service academy, including a pair of double-digit win seasons in 2009 and 2015. In December of 2015, Niumatalolo, a member of the Mormon church, turned down the BYU job in order to return to Navy.
Former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is also believed to be a front-runner to replace Rich Rodriguez, who was fired earlier this month amidst sexual harassment claims that he described as fabricated and groundless.
A decision is expected in the not-too-distant future, perhaps as early as Friday.