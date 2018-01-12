Alabama RB Josh Jacobs tweets he ‘played on broke ankle since week 5’

Big, if true.

According to al.com, Josh Jacobs sustained an ankle injury in Alabama’s mid-October win over Tennessee but was medically cleared to play in the Nov. 4 win over LSU coming off a bye weekend. According to the running back, however, he had been playing on a “broke (sic) ankle” since Week 5, which would’be been the Sept. 30 matchup with Ole Miss.

The true sophomore made the revelation in a tweet confirming that he is undergoing surgery Friday to repair whatever damage he sustained to his ankle.

Lowkey nervous about having surgery tomorrow I've been playing on a broke ankle since week 5. It’s definitely been hard playing knowing that any play could be your last. I'm grateful and blessed to had finish the season much more coming soon #Blessed #Bama #RollTide #TheReturn — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 12, 2018

Whether it was actually broken or “broke” as in really, really injured is unclear at the moment. Jacobs also dealt with a hamstring issue that hampered him throughout the 2017 season.

Despite the injury issues, the four-star 2016 back ran for 284 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries this season; he recorded at least one carry in eight of the nine games he played in after Week 5. He also caught 14 passes coming out of the backfield for another 168 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.