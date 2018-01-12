Colorado adds four-star 2017 UCLA signee Kanan Ray

Colorado has added another offensive lineman to its roster, and this one comes at the expense of a fellow Pac-12 school.

The Buffs announced Friday that Kanan Ray has signed a financial aid agreement with the football program and will enroll in school for the spring 2018 semester. Per CU, the versatile lineman will have four years of eligibility to use starting with this season and will begin practicing with his new Buffaloes teammates this spring.

“We’re really excited about Kanan and his ability on the offensive line,” head coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement. “He can play guard and tackle and he brings a lot to the table. He was a young man we recruited before and we finally got him here, so we are excited about having him at CU and his future is very bright.”

Ray signed with UCLA as part of the Bruins’ 2017 recruiting class but never enrolled in classes at the university. Because he was recovering from shoulder surgery, Ray was taking a greyshirt and was expected to be on the practice field when the Bruins kicked off spring practice in a couple of months. Instead, he opted for CU, a school he strongly considered before signing with UCLA.

247Sports.com rated Ray as a three-star prospect, while Rivals.com had him as a four-star.