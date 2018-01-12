Dad of dismissed Auburn WR Kyle Davis says son is headed to FAU

Three months after getting kicked to the curb by Gus Malzahn, Kyle Davis has found a new college football home.

The father of the wide receiver confirmed to al.com that his son is transferring into Lane Kiffin‘s Florida Atlantic football program. In fact, the younger Davis is already enrolled in classes at the university.

In mid-October, Malzahn confirmed that he had dismissed Davis from his team for violating unspecified team rules. That was the receiver’s second off-field incident in two months, the first of which landed him in the head coach’s doghouse.

Davis and two other Tigers were suspended for the season opener against Georgia Southern for, again, breaking unspecified team rules. After returning, the sophomore had seven receptions for 210 yards in five games before he found himself on the receiving end of Malzahn’s boot.

A four-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 10 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Georgia. As a true freshman, he caught 12 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He started one of those contests.