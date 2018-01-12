David Shaw adds two offensive coaches to Stanford staff

With a pair of openings on his Stanford coaching staff, David Shaw filled them in one fell swoop Thursday.

Bobby Kennedy has been hired by Shaw as his wide receivers coach, the program confirmed, while Kevin Carberry comes onboard to assume offensive line duties. Carberry will carry the additional title of running-game coordinator.

Carberry has spent the past four seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Washington Redskins as assistant line coach (2016-17) and before that as an offensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-15).

The on-field job on The Farm is Carberry’s first at a Power Five program, with his previous collegiate experience consisting of defensive ends coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin (2012-13) and as a defensive grad assistant at Kansas (2009-11).

Kennedy has coached more than a quarter of a century in college, most recently as receivers coach at Iowa from 2013-16. He’s also spent time on staffs at Colorado (2011-12) and Texas (2004-10) among others.

“Kevin Carberry comes to us after spending the last four years in the NFL and working under Bill Callahan, who trained me in our style of running game, so I anticipate a smooth transition,” Shaw said. “Kevin is also an outstanding teacher, and I look forward to the new ideas he will bring to us.

“Bobby Kennedy is a well-respected wide receiver coach who has trained multiple All-Americans and record-setters. Bobby is also a proven top-notch recruiter and a great mentor of young men.”