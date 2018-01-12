Getty Images

David Shaw adds two offensive coaches to Stanford staff

By John TaylorJan 12, 2018, 12:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

With a pair of openings on his Stanford coaching staff, David Shaw filled them in one fell swoop Thursday.

Bobby Kennedy has been hired by Shaw as his wide receivers coach, the program confirmed, while Kevin Carberry comes onboard to assume offensive line duties. Carberry will carry the additional title of running-game coordinator.

Carberry has spent the past four seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Washington Redskins as assistant line coach (2016-17) and before that as an offensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-15).

The on-field job on The Farm is Carberry’s first at a Power Five program, with his previous collegiate experience consisting of defensive ends coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin (2012-13) and as a defensive grad assistant at Kansas (2009-11).

Kennedy has coached more than a quarter of a century in college, most recently as receivers coach at Iowa from 2013-16. He’s also spent time on staffs at Colorado (2011-12) and Texas (2004-10) among others.

“Kevin Carberry comes to us after spending the last four years in the NFL and working under Bill Callahan, who trained me in our style of running game, so I anticipate a smooth transition,” Shaw said. “Kevin is also an outstanding teacher, and I look forward to the new ideas he will bring to us.

“Bobby Kennedy is a well-respected wide receiver coach who has trained multiple All-Americans and record-setters. Bobby is also a proven top-notch recruiter and a great mentor of young men.”

Matt Rhule reportedly pulls name from Indianapolis Colts’ search for a new head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 11, 2018, 10:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

It appears Baylor doesn’t have to worry about embarking on another coaching search after all.

In one of the more surprising developments of the 2017-18 coaching carousel, a report surfaced Wednesday that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the same job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts earlier this week.  A little over 24 hours later, another report has surfaced that Rhule has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job.

Whether that’s because he wasn’t in line to fill the opening or simply wanted to return to Waco hasn’t been determined.

Hired in December of 2016 by the Bears, Rhule was the permanent replacement for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university.  In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.

Ed Orgeron’s newest assistant? Veteran NFL WRs coach who’ll turn 74 before 2018 season starts

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 11, 2018, 10:33 PM EST
3 Comments

They say age equals wisdom, an adage that Ed Orgeron has embraced with the most recent addition to his on-field LSU coaching staff.

In 2017, Jerry Sullivan served as a consultant to the LSU football program. Thursday, Orgeron confirmed that Sullivan has been promoted to senior offensive assistant and passing-game coordinator.

This is actually Sullivan’s second on-field stint with the Tigers as he served as wide receivers coach on staffs headed by Bill Arnsparger and Mike Archer from 1984-90.

“Jerry is widely known in the NFL and college football as one of the great teachers of the passing game. He will be a great asset to our staff,” a statement from the head coach said.

“I’m honored to be back coaching at LSU,” Sullivan said. “Some of the fondest memories of my coaching career came right here at LSU coaching guys like Eric Martin, Wendell Davis, Tony Moss, Alvin Lee, and Todd Kinchen just to name a few.

“I have great respect for Coach Orgeron and the job he’s doing here at LSU and I’m humbled to be part of this staff. This is a place I have always cherished and I’m so appreciative to have the opportunity to come back.”

In between his two stints at LSU, Sullivan spent the 1991 season at Ohio State before embarking on what turned into a 25-year stretch in the NFL. He was the receivers coach at all seven stops but one, when he was the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for one year in 2003.

And, yes, Sullivan is 73 years old — he’ll turn 74 before the season starts — a fact that Orgeron fully embraced during a press conference to discuss the changes to his staff.

“It’s knowledge,” the head coach said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “The NFL has guys that are that old. Jerry is going to bring the knowledge. He’s a walking encyclopedia. Jerry is in here as the mastermind. Age doesn’t factor in. It helps. He’s got more experience.”

Preach, Brother O.  Preach.

Kentucky, WRs coach Lamar Thomas ‘part ways’

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 11, 2018, 9:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mark Stoops came into Thursday needing to fill one hole on his Kentucky coaching staff. As he exits the day, that number has risen to two.

Following up on rumors that surfaced earlier, Stoops confirmed that his football program has parted ways with Lamar Thomas. The former Miami Hurricane standout had spent the past two seasons as the Wildcats’ wide receivers coach.

Thomas’ contract was set to expire this June, not long after a 2017 season that saw UK’s receiving corps account for just five touchdown catches came to an end.

“I appreciate the contributions Lamar made to our program during the last two years,” Stoops said in a relatively brief statement. “We wish him the best in the future.”

On his personal Twitter account, Thomas thanked Stoops for the opportunity.

Prior to coming to Kentucky in February of 2016, Thomas spent three seasons at in-state rival Louisville coaching the same position. He had also been the receivers coach for Bobby Petrino at Western Kentucky for two years, his first job at the FBS level.

In addition to replacing Thomas, Stoops also needs to hire a 10th assistant.

Two more draft-eligible Buckeyes opt to remain at Ohio State

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 11, 2018, 8:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been a banner day for Ohio State when it comes to staving off the NFL for another year.

Earlier in the day, wide receiver Parris Campbell announced that he would be eschewing the NFL draft and returning to the Buckeyes for the 2018 season.  Not long after, another receiver, Johnnie Dixon, along with defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones announced that they too opted against declaring in order to come back to OSU for another season.

The return of Jones is the more surprising of the two most recent ones as he had been viewed in some corners as a potential first-round pick.

Dixon led the Buckeyes in receiving touchdowns with eight and yards per catch at 23.4.  For the season, he totaled 18 catches for 422 yards, both career highs

Thus far, Ohio State has lost cornerback Denzel Ward (HERE), defensive end Sam Hubbard (HERE) and linebacker Jerome Baker (HERE) to early entry into the draft.  The deadline for the rest of the draft-eligible players to declare is Jan. 15.