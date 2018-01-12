Georgia DT Trent Thompson announces his decision to leave early for NFL Draft

A month ago, Georgia defensive tackle Trent Thompson took to Instagram to seemingly hint at a likely return to Georgia in 2018. Fast forward to today, and Thompson once again took to Twitter to reveal what his plans are. Thompson is heading off to the NFL.
“After long discussion with my family and coaches I have decided to enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” Thompson said in a statement on his Instagram profile Friday afternoon. “I would like to thank my family, teammates, Coach [Kirby Smart] and the rest of the staff for all of their support the last 3 years.”
A month ago, the idea of returning to play one final season at Georgia felt like a real possibility given his injury woes this past season. That kind of concern may affect his draft outlook, but Thompson will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the leadup to the NFL Draft through a possible pro day, the scouting combine, and any additional workouts with interested NFL teams and scouts.
Penn State head coach James Franklin was in need of adding a new running backs coach, so what better place to look than a program that runs the ball roughly 99 percent of the time? David Corley has been named Penn State’s new running backs coach. Corley comes to Penn State after serving a role as wide receivers coach at Army.
Corley shared a message to the Army fans he leaves behind and thanked Army head coach Jeff Monken for the opportunity to coach at Army.
“I want to thank Coach Jeff Monken for giving me the opportunity to work with him and the awesome staff at West Point,” Corley said. “Coaching Army West Point Football has been an experience that I will never forget.”
Corley then posted another message proclaiming his excitement to join the Penn State coaching staff.
Corley will not get a chance to work with Saquon Barkley, who is heading to the NFL, but Penn State’s running backs are a fairly solid position with Miles Sanders ready to take on the lead role in the running game and four-star recruit out of Virginia, Ricky Slade, on the way.
Former Penn State running backs coach Charles Huff left the program to join former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State.
FAU head coach Lane Kiffin has kept close tabs on everything Alabama was doing in his first year since leaving the program to become the head coach of the Owls, and now he is plucking away a coach from the Alabama coaching staff to add to his own.
According to a report from Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, via Twitter, Kiffin will add Alabama defensive analyst Wes Neighbors to the FAU coaching staff. Per Feldman, Neighbors will be assigned the role of defensive backs coach, a move up from being an off-field defensive analyst in Tuscaloosa.
This will be the second staff member Kiffin will have added from Alabama since leaving the program himself. Kiffin hired Alabama strength coach Wilson Love to be the head strength and conditioning coach at FAU.
Kiffin may have a knack for importing football people out of Alabama. Earlier today it was reported FAU is expected to be the landing spot for former Auburn wide receiver Kyle Davis.
For the first time this year, North Carolina State has lost a standout performer early to the NFL.
NC State announced Friday afternoon that running back Nyheim Hines has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the April NFL draft. Hines made the announcement in a press release issued by the school.
“We appreciate Nyheim’s contributions to the entire athletic program as a multisport athlete,” said head coach Dave Doeren in a statement. “He could’ve played college football anywhere in the country but he chose to stay home and come to NC State. He has made an impact on and off the football field.”
“I would like to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at my dream school,” Hines began in his. “I appreciate everybody at NC State who has helped me along the way. Last, but not least, I want to thank Wolfpack Nation for always supporting me – even in high school – to help make my dream come true. NC State will always be a part of me wherever I am in life, and I will always be drawn back here.”
A first-team All-ACC performer in 2017, Hines was also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player. Additionally, as a member of the NC State track team, he was an ACC champion and All-American as the leadoff leg for the 4×100-meter relay team.
This could potentially end up going sideways for the Arizona football program.
Friday, reports surfaced that Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo was a “strong candidate” to take over as the head coach at Arizona. While the potential move was widely applauded in most corners, one individual in particular appeared to be decidedly displeased with the possibility of the coach bringing his option offense out west.
On his personal Twitter account in a tweet that has since been deleted – we’ve saved it for posterity’s sake — star quarterback Khalil Tate wrote that “he didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple (sic) option.”
Tate also used a hashtag to reinforce who he feels should be the permanent replacement for Rich Rodriguez: interim head coach and defensive coordinator Marcel Yates.
Tate is one of the most dynamic playmakers at the quarterback position — hell, at any position — in college football and is a huge key if the Wildcats and whatever coach they ultimately settle on are to make noise in the Pac-12. He’ll likely enter the 2018 season as one of a handful of legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders.
Whether the football program can keep him from transferring elsewhere remains to be seen. There had been speculation shortly after Rodriguez was fired that Tate was seriously considering a transfer; the player’s mother came out and stated that he wouldn’t be leaving the school.
Again on his Twitter account, he set the record straight that those words weren’t his.
If Niumatalolo is indeed hired, it appears he’ll have some work to do in order to keep the dynamic Tate on the roster.