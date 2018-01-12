Georgia DT Trent Thompson announces his decision to leave early for NFL Draft

A month ago, Georgia defensive tackle Trent Thompson took to Instagram to seemingly hint at a likely return to Georgia in 2018. Fast forward to today, and Thompson once again took to Twitter to reveal what his plans are. Thompson is heading off to the NFL.

“After long discussion with my family and coaches I have decided to enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” Thompson said in a statement on his Instagram profile Friday afternoon. “I would like to thank my family, teammates, Coach [Kirby Smart] and the rest of the staff for all of their support the last 3 years.”

A month ago, the idea of returning to play one final season at Georgia felt like a real possibility given his injury woes this past season. That kind of concern may affect his draft outlook, but Thompson will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the leadup to the NFL Draft through a possible pro day, the scouting combine, and any additional workouts with interested NFL teams and scouts.

Follow @KevinOnCFB