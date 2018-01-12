Iman Marshall to return to USC in 2018 feeling there is more to accomplish

The defending Pac-12 champion USC Trojans may be losing a handful of key players to the NFL this spring, but one key defensive player will be back for the 2018 season. On Friday, USC announced Iman Marshall will return to the Trojans for the 2018 season.

USC DB @iman_marshall8 announced that he will return for his senior season. The three-year starter has 6 career interceptions and 27 passes broken up. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/XHnOfx39tP — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 12, 2018

“I came to USC three years ago with big expectations for myself and for this university,” Marshall said on his Twitter account. “Want to help bring this University back to the top and feel we got a lot more left to accomplish, time to go and get it!”

USC is coming off a Pac-12 championship but fell flat in the Cotton Bowl against Big Ten champion Ohio State this past season. USC defeated Big Ten champion Penn State in the Rose Bowl the previous season.

The cornerback played in 11 games and recorded 51 tackles for the Trojans this season. Though he did not record a single interception this past season, he had three in the 2016 season and three more in the 2015 season. With Marshall set to return to the football field in the 2018 season, USC will have an anchor in place in the secondary to rely on with the potential to come up with a big play.

