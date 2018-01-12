Jacob Eason confirms he’s leaving Georgia

To where, though, remains unclear at least officially.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jacob Eason would be leaving Georgia and transferring to Washington. On Friday, the quarterback confirmed the first part of that equation by saying goodbye to the university he’s called home for the past two seasons.

Thank you UGA for an incredible two years. The memories and relationships I have made will truly last a lifetime. I will miss suiting up in red and black, but Athens will always be a place I can call home. -Skinnyqb pic.twitter.com/2vyMVa0UE0 — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) January 12, 2018

It’s expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, either Eason or the Huskies — or both — will make the move to UW official.

Eason was a five-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Washington; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Eason started the final 12 games of the 2016 season after playing well in the opener in place of Greyson Lambert.

He went down with a knee injury in the 2017 opener against Appalachian State. In stepped Jake Fromm, with the true freshman quarterback helping to lead the Bulldogs to the cusp of its first national championship in nearly four decades. Touted 2018 prospect Justin Fields was added to the quarterback room as well, helping to trigger Eason’s transfer decision.