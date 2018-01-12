Lane Kiffin adds assistant coach from Alabama staff

FAU head coach Lane Kiffin has kept close tabs on everything Alabama was doing in his first year since leaving the program to become the head coach of the Owls, and now he is plucking away a coach from the Alabama coaching staff to add to his own.
According to a report from Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, via Twitter, Kiffin will add Alabama defensive analyst Wes Neighbors to the FAU coaching staff. Per Feldman, Neighbors will be assigned the role of defensive backs coach, a move up from being an off-field defensive analyst in Tuscaloosa.
This will be the second staff member Kiffin will have added from Alabama since leaving the program himself. Kiffin hired Alabama strength coach Wilson Love to be the head strength and conditioning coach at FAU.
Kiffin may have a knack for importing football people out of Alabama. Earlier today it was reported FAU is expected to be the landing spot for former Auburn wide receiver Kyle Davis.
For the second time in two weeks, North Carolina State has lost a standout performer.
NC State announced Friday afternoon that running back Nyheim Hines has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the April NFL draft. Hines joins All-American Bradley Chubb, who made his decision in late December by sitting out the Wolfpack’s bowl game.
“We appreciate Nyheim’s contributions to the entire athletic program as a multisport athlete,” said head coach Dave Doeren in a statement. “He could’ve played college football anywhere in the country but he chose to stay home and come to NC State. He has made an impact on and off the football field.”
“I would like to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at my dream school,” Hines began in his. “I appreciate everybody at NC State who has helped me along the way. Last, but not least, I want to thank Wolfpack Nation for always supporting me – even in high school – to help make my dream come true. NC State will always be a part of me wherever I am in life, and I will always be drawn back here.”
A first-team All-ACC performer in 2017, Hines was also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player. Additionally, as a member of the NC State track team, he was an ACC champion and All-American as the leadoff leg for the 4×100-meter relay team.
This could potentially end up going sideways for the Arizona football program.
Friday, reports surfaced that Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo was a “strong candidate” to take over as the head coach at Arizona. While the potential move was widely applauded in most corners, one individual in particular appeared to be decidedly displeased with the possibility of the coach bringing his option offense out west.
On his personal Twitter account in a tweet that has since been deleted – we’ve saved it for posterity’s sake — star quarterback Khalil Tate wrote that “he didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple (sic) option.”
Tate also used a hashtag to reinforce who he feels should be the permanent replacement for Rich Rodriguez: interim head coach and defensive coordinator Marcel Yates.
Tate is one of the most dynamic playmakers at the quarterback position — hell, at any position — in college football and is a huge key if the Wildcats and whatever coach they ultimately settle on are to make noise in the Pac-12. He’ll likely enter the 2018 season as one of a handful of legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders.
Whether the football program can keep him from transferring elsewhere remains to be seen. There had been speculation shortly after Rodriguez was fired that Tate was seriously considering a transfer; the player’s mother came out and stated that he wouldn’t be leaving the school.
Again on his Twitter account, he set the record straight that those words weren’t his.
If Niumatalolo is indeed hired, it appears he’ll have some work to do in order to keep the dynamic Tate on the roster.
Will Muschamp is being rewarded for what’s been a quick turnaround of the South Carolina football program.
Friday, USC’s Board of Trustees approved a new contract for the Gamecocks head coach heading into his third season. The deal includes a three-year extension that would keep him signed with the university through the 2023 season.
The first year of the contract calls for Muschamp to earn $4.2 million; he made $3.1 million in 2017, a figure that was 11th among head coaches in the SEC and fourth in the seven-team division. The new deal also calls for a $200,000 raise each year.
All of Muschamp’s assistants received contract extensions and raises as well.
Taking over a team that went 3-9 in Steve Spurrier‘s truncated final season, Muschamp went 6-7 in his first season. In 2017, they went 9-4, the program’s most wins in a season since the 11 they had in 2013. The Gamecocks have also played in back-to-back bowl games, winning the Outback Bowl this year.
To where, though, remains unclear at least officially.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Jacob Eason would be leaving Georgia and transferring to Washington. On Friday, the quarterback confirmed the first part of that equation by saying goodbye to the university he’s called home for the past two seasons.
It’s expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, either Eason or the Huskies — or both — will make the move to UW official.
Eason was a five-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Washington; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Eason started the final 12 games of the 2016 season after playing well in the opener in place of Greyson Lambert.
He went down with a knee injury in the 2017 opener against Appalachian State. In stepped Jake Fromm, with the true freshman quarterback helping to lead the Bulldogs to the cusp of its first national championship in nearly four decades. Touted 2018 prospect Justin Fields was added to the quarterback room as well, helping to trigger Eason’s transfer decision.