Lane Kiffin adds assistant coach from Alabama staff

FAU head coach Lane Kiffin has kept close tabs on everything Alabama was doing in his first year since leaving the program to become the head coach of the Owls, and now he is plucking away a coach from the Alabama coaching staff to add to his own.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, via Twitter, Kiffin will add Alabama defensive analyst Wes Neighbors to the FAU coaching staff. Per Feldman, Neighbors will be assigned the role of defensive backs coach, a move up from being an off-field defensive analyst in Tuscaloosa.

SOURCE: #FAU is hiring #Alabama defensive analyst Wes Neighbors as the Owls new safety coach. Neighbors spent five years at Bama under Nick Saban. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2018

This will be the second staff member Kiffin will have added from Alabama since leaving the program himself. Kiffin hired Alabama strength coach Wilson Love to be the head strength and conditioning coach at FAU.

Kiffin may have a knack for importing football people out of Alabama. Earlier today it was reported FAU is expected to be the landing spot for former Auburn wide receiver Kyle Davis.

