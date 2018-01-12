Marcell Harris foregoes shot at sixth season, leaves Florida for NFL

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Instead of a chance at extending his collegiate career, Marcell Harris has opted to end it.

On social media Thursday, Harris confirmed that he will be leaving the Gators and making himself available for the NFL draft. The fifth-year senior safety missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in July and could’ve petitioned the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility.

Obviously, he chose a different route.

In what turned out to be his last season on the field for the Gators, Harris led the team in tackles with 73 in 2016. He started eight of the 13 games he played that year.

All told, he played in 37 games with nine starts during his time in Gainesville.