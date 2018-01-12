Marcell Harris foregoes shot at sixth season, leaves Florida for NFL

Instead of a chance at extending his collegiate career, Marcell Harris has opted to end it.
On social media Thursday, Harris confirmed that he will be leaving the Gators and making himself available for the NFL draft. The fifth-year senior safety missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in July and could’ve petitioned the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility.
Obviously, he chose a different route.
In what turned out to be his last season on the field for the Gators, Harris led the team in tackles with 73 in 2016. He started eight of the 13 games he played that year.
All told, he played in 37 games with nine starts during his time in Gainesville.
Big, if true.
According to al.com, Josh Jacobs sustained an ankle injury in Alabama’s mid-October win over Tennessee but was medically cleared to play in the Nov. 4 win over LSU coming off a bye weekend. According to the running back, however, he had been playing on a “broke (sic) ankle” since Week 5, which would’be been the Sept. 30 matchup with Ole Miss.
The true sophomore made the revelation in a tweet confirming that he is undergoing surgery Friday to repair whatever damage he sustained to his ankle.
Whether it was actually broken or “broke” as in really, really injured is unclear at the moment. Jacobs also dealt with a hamstring issue that hampered him throughout the 2017 season.
Despite the injury issues, the four-star 2016 back ran for 284 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries this season; he recorded at least one carry in eight of the nine games he played in after Week 5. He also caught 14 passes coming out of the backfield for another 168 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
It looks as if the NFL has pilfered yet another college football assistant coach.
Thursday evening, reports surfaced that USC running backs coach Deland McCullough was being interviewed for the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs. Later on that night, McCullough confirmed to 247Sports.com’s USC website via text message that he has accepted an offer to join the Chiefs.
McCullough further explained the reasoning behind his decision in a text message to USCfootball.com.
“It was a very hard decision,” McCullough told the website. “But working for my former Bengals teammate Eric Bienemy, a great guy like Andy Reid and a family-based organization like the Chiefs made it a no-brainer.”
McCullough spent one season with Trojans, having been hired in March of last year. He stated that the football program “fought hard and stepped up big time to keep me” before he decided to leave.
With McCullough’s departure, Clay Helton now has three openings on his coaching staff.
Three months after getting kicked to the curb by Gus Malzahn, Kyle Davis has found a new college football home.
The father of the wide receiver confirmed to al.com that his son is transferring into Lane Kiffin‘s Florida Atlantic football program. In fact, the younger Davis is already enrolled in classes at the university.
In mid-October, Malzahn confirmed that he had dismissed Davis from his team for violating unspecified team rules. That was the receiver’s second off-field incident in two months, the first of which landed him in the head coach’s doghouse.
Davis and two other Tigers were suspended for the season opener against Georgia Southern for, again, breaking unspecified team rules. After returning, the sophomore had seven receptions for 210 yards in five games before he found himself on the receiving end of Malzahn’s boot.
A four-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 10 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Georgia. As a true freshman, he caught 12 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He started one of those contests.
With a pair of openings on his Stanford coaching staff, David Shaw filled them in one fell swoop Thursday.
Bobby Kennedy has been hired by Shaw as his wide receivers coach, the program confirmed, while Kevin Carberry comes onboard to assume offensive line duties. Carberry will carry the additional title of running-game coordinator.
Carberry has spent the past four seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Washington Redskins as assistant line coach (2016-17) and before that as an offensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-15).
The on-field job on The Farm is Carberry’s first at a Power Five program, with his previous collegiate experience consisting of defensive ends coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin (2012-13) and as a defensive grad assistant at Kansas (2009-11).
Kennedy has coached more than a quarter of a century in college, most recently as receivers coach at Iowa from 2013-16. He’s also spent time on staffs at Colorado (2011-12) and Texas (2004-10) among others.
“Kevin Carberry comes to us after spending the last four years in the NFL and working under Bill Callahan, who trained me in our style of running game, so I anticipate a smooth transition,” Shaw said. “Kevin is also an outstanding teacher, and I look forward to the new ideas he will bring to us.
“Bobby Kennedy is a well-respected wide receiver coach who has trained multiple All-Americans and record-setters. Bobby is also a proven top-notch recruiter and a great mentor of young men.”