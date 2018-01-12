Penn State adds Army assistant David Corley to fill vacancy at RB coach

Penn State head coach James Franklin was in need of adding a new running backs coach, so what better place to look than a program that runs the ball roughly 99 percent of the time? David Corley has been named Penn State’s new running backs coach. Corley comes to Penn State after serving a role as wide receivers coach at Army.

Corley shared a message to the Army fans he leaves behind and thanked Army head coach Jeff Monken for the opportunity to coach at Army.

“I want to thank Coach Jeff Monken for giving me the opportunity to work with him and the awesome staff at West Point,” Corley said. “Coaching Army West Point Football has been an experience that I will never forget.”

Corley then posted another message proclaiming his excitement to join the Penn State coaching staff.

My family and I are very excited to join the Penn State Family! We can't wait to get to work! Let's go get it! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/GDl6g7MOAR — David Corley, Jr (@CoachDCorleyJr) January 12, 2018

Corley will not get a chance to work with Saquon Barkley, who is heading to the NFL, but Penn State’s running backs are a fairly solid position with Miles Sanders ready to take on the lead role in the running game and four-star recruit out of Virginia, Ricky Slade, on the way.

Former Penn State running backs coach Charles Huff left the program to join former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State.

