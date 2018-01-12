Randy Edsall hires one of his Maryland assistants as UConn’s OC

Randy Edsall went back to his past to find himself a new leader on the offensive side of the ball.

UConn announced earlier Friday that John Dunn has been hired by Edsall as the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator. Dunn replaces Rhett Lashlee, who left earlier this month for the same job at SMU.

This will mark the 34-year-old Dunn’s first coordinating job and, per the school, will pay him $300,000 in the first year of a two-year contract.

“Having John join our staff as offensive coordinator/quarterback coach will enhance our staff tremendously, as he has a wealth of knowledge in different schemes and has learned and coached under some of the best offensive minds in the game,” Edsall said in a statement. “He has an outstanding offensive mind and understands how to attack people and take advantage of personnel matchups.

“His philosophy of being a multiple, no-huddle offense that (their all-caps emphasis) ATTACKS using multiple tempos, personnel groupings and formations defines our vision offensively. His NFL experience will allow us to grow our passing game and also aid in the recruitment of prospective student-athletes. John is a proven recruiter and evaluator and has recruited in the areas where we will be recruiting heavily. I’m really excited about having John on board and look forward to what we will be accomplishing as we move forward.”

Dunn spent five seasons (2011-15) with Edsall at Maryland as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. The past two seasons, he was on John Fox‘s coaching staff with the Chicago Bears.

Prior to his time with Edsall at Maryland, Dunn was an offensive graduate assistant at LSU for three years.