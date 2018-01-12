Randy Edsall hires one of his Maryland assistants as UConn’s OC

Randy Edsall went back to his past to find himself a new leader on the offensive side of the ball.
UConn announced earlier Friday that John Dunn has been hired by Edsall as the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator. Dunn replaces Rhett Lashlee, who left earlier this month for the same job at SMU.
This will mark the 34-year-old Dunn’s first coordinating job and, per the school, will pay him $300,000 in the first year of a two-year contract.
“Having John join our staff as offensive coordinator/quarterback coach will enhance our staff tremendously, as he has a wealth of knowledge in different schemes and has learned and coached under some of the best offensive minds in the game,” Edsall said in a statement. “He has an outstanding offensive mind and understands how to attack people and take advantage of personnel matchups.
“His philosophy of being a multiple, no-huddle offense that (their all-caps emphasis) ATTACKS using multiple tempos, personnel groupings and formations defines our vision offensively. His NFL experience will allow us to grow our passing game and also aid in the recruitment of prospective student-athletes. John is a proven recruiter and evaluator and has recruited in the areas where we will be recruiting heavily. I’m really excited about having John on board and look forward to what we will be accomplishing as we move forward.”
Dunn spent five seasons (2011-15) with Edsall at Maryland as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. The past two seasons, he was on John Fox‘s coaching staff with the Chicago Bears.
Prior to his time with Edsall at Maryland, Dunn was an offensive graduate assistant at LSU for three years.
The defending Pac-12 champion USC Trojans may be losing a handful of key players to the NFL this spring, but one key defensive player will be back for the 2018 season. On Friday, USC announced Iman Marshall will return to the Trojans for the 2018 season.
“I came to USC three years ago with big expectations for myself and for this university,” Marshall said on his Twitter account. “Want to help bring this University back to the top and feel we got a lot more left to accomplish, time to go and get it!”
USC is coming off a Pac-12 championship but fell flat in the Cotton Bowl against Big Ten champion Ohio State this past season. USC defeated Big Ten champion Penn State in the Rose Bowl the previous season.
The cornerback played in 11 games and recorded 51 tackles for the Trojans this season. Though he did not record a single interception this past season, he had three in the 2016 season and three more in the 2015 season. With Marshall set to return to the football field in the 2018 season, USC will have an anchor in place in the secondary to rely on with the potential to come up with a big play.
Penn State head coach James Franklin was in need of adding a new running backs coach, so what better place to look than a program that runs the ball roughly 99 percent of the time? David Corley has been named Penn State’s new running backs coach. Corley comes to Penn State after serving a role as wide receivers coach at Army.
Corley shared a message to the Army fans he leaves behind and thanked Army head coach Jeff Monken for the opportunity to coach at Army.
“I want to thank Coach Jeff Monken for giving me the opportunity to work with him and the awesome staff at West Point,” Corley said. “Coaching Army West Point Football has been an experience that I will never forget.”
Corley then posted another message proclaiming his excitement to join the Penn State coaching staff.
Corley will not get a chance to work with Saquon Barkley, who is heading to the NFL, but Penn State’s running backs are a fairly solid position with Miles Sanders ready to take on the lead role in the running game and four-star recruit out of Virginia, Ricky Slade, on the way.
Former Penn State running backs coach Charles Huff left the program to join former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State.
A month ago, Georgia defensive tackle Trent Thompson took to Instagram to seemingly hint at a likely return to Georgia in 2018. Fast forward to today, and Thompson once again took to Twitter to reveal what his plans are. Thompson is heading off to the NFL.
“After long discussion with my family and coaches I have decided to enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” Thompson said in a statement on his Instagram profile Friday afternoon. “I would like to thank my family, teammates, Coach [Kirby Smart] and the rest of the staff for all of their support the last 3 years.”
A month ago, the idea of returning to play one final season at Georgia felt like a real possibility given his injury woes this past season. That kind of concern may affect his draft outlook, but Thompson will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the leadup to the NFL Draft through a possible pro day, the scouting combine, and any additional workouts with interested NFL teams and scouts.
FAU head coach Lane Kiffin has kept close tabs on everything Alabama was doing in his first year since leaving the program to become the head coach of the Owls, and now he is plucking away a coach from the Alabama coaching staff to add to his own.
According to a report from Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, via Twitter, Kiffin will add Alabama defensive analyst Wes Neighbors to the FAU coaching staff. Per Feldman, Neighbors will be assigned the role of defensive backs coach, a move up from being an off-field defensive analyst in Tuscaloosa.
This will be the second staff member Kiffin will have added from Alabama since leaving the program himself. Kiffin hired Alabama strength coach Wilson Love to be the head strength and conditioning coach at FAU.
Kiffin may have a knack for importing football people out of Alabama. Earlier today it was reported FAU is expected to be the landing spot for former Auburn wide receiver Kyle Davis.