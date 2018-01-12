South Carolina board approves three-year extension for Will Muschamp

Will Muschamp is being rewarded for what’s been a quick turnaround of the South Carolina football program.

Friday, USC’s Board of Trustees approved a new contract for the Gamecocks head coach heading into his third season. The deal includes a three-year extension that would keep him signed with the university through the 2023 season.

The first year of the contract calls for Muschamp to earn $4.2 million; he made $3.1 million in 2017, a figure that was 11th among head coaches in the SEC and fourth in the seven-team division. The new deal also calls for a $200,000 raise each year.

All of Muschamp’s assistants received contract extensions and raises as well.

Taking over a team that went 3-9 in Steve Spurrier‘s truncated final season, Muschamp went 6-7 in his first season. In 2017, they went 9-4, the program’s most wins in a season since the 11 they had in 2013. The Gamecocks have also played in back-to-back bowl games, winning the Outback Bowl this year.