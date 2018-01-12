USC losing RBs coach to the Kansas City Chiefs

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It looks as if the NFL has pilfered yet another college football assistant coach.

Thursday evening, reports surfaced that USC running backs coach Deland McCullough was being interviewed for the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs. Later on that night, McCullough confirmed to 247Sports.com’s USC website via text message that he has accepted an offer to join the Chiefs.

Just confirmed with him via text, #USC running backs coach Deland McCullough has accepted a job with the Kansas City Chiefs. He did a great job for the Trojans this season, big loss for Clay Helton. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) January 12, 2018

McCullough further explained the reasoning behind his decision in a text message to USCfootball.com.

“It was a very hard decision,” McCullough told the website. “But working for my former Bengals teammate Eric Bienemy, a great guy like Andy Reid and a family-based organization like the Chiefs made it a no-brainer.”

McCullough spent one season with Trojans, having been hired in March of last year. He stated that the football program “fought hard and stepped up big time to keep me” before he decided to leave.

With McCullough’s departure, Clay Helton now has three openings on his coaching staff.