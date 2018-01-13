Scott Frost admitted he thought UCF didn’t have a chance vs. Auburn (he was wrong)

Nebraska head coach had one last task to complete with UCF before moving on to Lincoln full-time, and it was one he did not feel would end well. In the postgame celebration in the locker room as UCF celebrated their Peach Bowl victory over Auburn to complete a 13-0 season, leading UCF a case to claim a national championship, Frost reportedly admitted to his UCF players he was skeptical about their chances of winning the game.

“Coming back and trying to help you win this thing, if I’m keeping it real, I didn’t think we had a damn chance because of all the circumstances surrounding it,” Frost reportedly told his team, according to The Orlando Sentinel. “But you guys found a way to dial it in, you found a way to play harder than them.”

The quote comes from a featurette video produced by UCF honoring the latest accomplishment. You can hear the quote in the last couple of minutes of the video.

In the video, Frost tells UCF players he will be heading off to Nebraska to try and put together another group of players that have a similar bond to the ones UCF had during their undefeated run. UCF has hired former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel to be the next head coach, while Frost is now working at Nebraska.

