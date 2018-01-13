SURPRISE! Clemson’s two starting DEs put off NFL, return to Tigers

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Yeah, this is a rather significant development.

Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell (pictured) were Clemson’s starting defensive ends in yet another run to the College Football Playoffs. It was thought that at least one, and possibly (probably?) both, would be leaving Death Valley early and making themselves available for the April NFL draft.

Instead, Dabo Swinney confirmed Saturday evening that both linemen will be returning to the Tigers for another season.

JUST ANNOUNCED || Coach Swinney shared the news that Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant are returning to Clemson! #ALLIN 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/Z9jXeVE157 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2018

Both players started all 14 games this season for the Tigers. Ferrell, a redshirt sophomore, started all 15 games in the run to the 2016 national championship as well.

In 2017, Ferrell led the Tigers in tackles for loss with 17 and in sacks with 8½. Bryant, a true junior, was second in both of those categories with 14½ and 7½.

Ferrell was viewed as a potential Top-10 pick in the upcoming draft and a near-lock for the first round if he came out. Bryant was looked upon as a fringe first-round selection but one, at bare minimum, who was comfortably slotted somewhere in the second round.