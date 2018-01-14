Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll leaves for Buffalo Bills

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

When things were going bad for Alabama on Monday night, a certain section of the Crimson contingent voiced their preference for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to leave.

That contingent has now seen their money go where their mouth is.

The Buffalo Bills announced Sunday the hiring of Daboll as their offensive coordinator.

Brian Daboll has been hired as the @buffalobills offensive coordinator. More info on Brian + a statement from Coach McDermott ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zi66WOsMHe — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 14, 2018

Daboll leaves Tuscaloosa after one season, leaving behind a national championship and a tantalizing half of football by rising sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Daboll’s departure means the Crimson Tide will employ four play-callers over a 17-game span, as Lane Kiffin called plays for Alabama’s Peach Bowl win over Washington in the 2016 semifinals, Steve Sarkisian ran the offense for the title game loss to Clemson, Daboll took over for the 2017 season and now a new play-caller will be in place for 2018 and beyond.

His departure means Nick Saban will have to replace both coordinators after Jeremy Pruitt took the head coaching job at Tennessee.

Alabama finished Daboll’s lone season ranked 13th nationally in yards per play and 15th in scoring. With Tagovaila’s ascendence in the second half of Monday night’s win over Georgia, it will be interesting to see if Saban leans in the direction of his skillset — the wide open, RPO-based scheme in which Kiffin was taking the offense before leaving for Florida Atlantic — or stays with a traditional, pro-style coordinator in the vein of Daboll.