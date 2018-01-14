Arizona reportedly set to hire Kevin Sumlin as head coach

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Earlier today it became known that Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo would not be the new head coach at Arizona. Here’s how that post ended:

With Niumatalolo out of the picture, expect Arizona to move on to its next candidate quickly, perhaps as early as today.

Well, it’s still today, and it appears Arizona has its man. According to a tweet from Gil Brandt, the Wildcats will hire Kevin Sumlin as their next head coach.

Hearing its official. Kevin Sumlin to Arizona. YESSIR! — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 14, 2018

Sumlin, of course, went 51-26 as the head coach at Texas A&M from 2012 through this past season. He was 35-17 in the four seasons before that at Houston.

And considering his track record with his former quarterbacks — highlighted by Johnny Manziel — Sumlin should have no problem winning the approval of franchise quarterback Khalil Tate.