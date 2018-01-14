Former Auburn QB Woody Barrett commits to Kent State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Woody Barrett signed with Auburn in 2016 but never saw the field for the Tigers. However, his dream of playing FBS quarterback was not dead.

A 3-star prospect from Winter Garden, Fla., Barrett spent the 2017 season at Mississippi’s Copiah-Lincoln Community College, but on Sunday announced his return to FBS.

Barrett has committed to Kent State, according to a post on his Twitter account.

I appreciate everyone in my corner who supported me throughout this process. I’m officially signing to @KentStFootball and building a team with relentless effort and a chance to set new standard and play ⚡️#FLASHFAST⚡️ Football!! pic.twitter.com/IxrCkXY0rx — Woody Barrett III (@WoodyB_1) January 14, 2018

Barrett will play for head coach Sean Lewis and offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder, a pair who worked together previously at Bowling Green and are students of the Art Briles playbook.

According to Auburn Undercover, Barrett threw for 1,294 yards and rushed for 485 yards with 14 total touchdowns for Copiah-Lincoln this season, but also turned the ball over seven times in nine games.

Rising senior George Ballas led Kent State with 1,133 yards with four touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season. As a team, the Golden Flashes completed 48.7 yards per attempt for 6.3 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against 15 interceptions, good for 125th nationally in passing efficiency en route to a 2-10 season.