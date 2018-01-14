Marshall QB Chase Litton declares for NFL draft

Ripping a page from Kyle Allen’s playbook, apparently, there’s another surprise quarterback addition to the draft pool.

With the deadline for declaring Monday, Chase Litton did just that as the Marshall quarterback announced Sunday afternoon that he is leaving collegiate eligibility on the table and heading to the NFL. Litton, who described it as “an extremely tough decision,” made the unexpected revelation on his personal Twitter account, with the football program confirming the decision a short time later in a press release.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates – my brothers,” Litton said in the school-issued statement. “I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything like this without you. I want to thank Coach Doc Holliday and Marshall University for allowing me to be their quarterback for the past three seasons. My time in this prestigious program has readied me for this challenge and I will carry the ‘M’ around with me forever.

“I am because We Are.”

Litton joined Byron Leftwich, the seventh-overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, as the only Thundering Herd quarterbacks to complete at least 60 percent of his passes in three straight seasons. A three-year starter, the 6-6, 232-pound Litton set career-highs in 2017 with 3,115 yards passing and 25 passing touchdowns.

“We thank Chase for his contribution to Marshall Football and wish him the best of luck moving forward,” said Thundering Herd head coach Doc Holliday.