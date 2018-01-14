Nick Saban isssues statement on Brian Daboll leaving for Buffalo Bills

The man who will be searching for a fourth offensive coordinator in a little over a year has addressed the latest departure.
”Brian did a tremendous job for us this past season at Alabama, and I know he will do a great job for the Buffalo Bills,” the head coach said. “He is an outstanding coach and coordinator who put us in position to be successful each week. We appreciate all that he did in terms of his time and his dedication in contributing to the success we had this season. We wish Brian, his wife Beth, and their entire family all the best.”
Ole Miss transfer linebacker Breon Dixon has pledged his allegiance to Nebraska.
Dixon made the announcement Sunday through a series of Twitter posts.
Dixon is the second former Ole Miss player to depart for a Big Ten school, joining new Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. And like Patterson, Dixon will need to rely on the good graces of the NCAA to obtain immediate eligibility.
As a true freshman in 2017, Dixon appeared in six games, collective five tackles. He was a consensus 4-star prospect out of Loganville, Ga.
When things were going bad for Alabama on Monday night, a certain section of the Crimson contingent voiced their preference for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to leave.
That contingent has now seen their money go where their mouth is.
The Buffalo Bills announced Sunday the hiring of Daboll as their offensive coordinator.
Daboll leaves Tuscaloosa after one season, leaving behind a national championship and a tantalizing half of football by rising sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Daboll’s departure means the Crimson Tide will employ four play-callers over a 17-game span, as Lane Kiffin called plays for Alabama’s Peach Bowl win over Washington in the 2016 semifinals, Steve Sarkisian ran the offense for the title game loss to Clemson, Daboll took over for the 2017 season and now a new play-caller will be in place for 2018 and beyond.
His departure means Nick Saban will have to replace both coordinators after Jeremy Pruitt took the head coaching job at Tennessee.
Alabama finished Daboll’s lone season ranked 13th nationally in yards per play and 15th in scoring. With Tagovaila’s ascendence in the second half of Monday night’s win over Georgia, it will be interesting to see if Saban leans in the direction of his skillset — the wide open, RPO-based scheme in which Kiffin was taking the offense before leaving for Florida Atlantic — or stays with a traditional, pro-style coordinator in the vein of Daboll.
Woody Barrett signed with Auburn in 2016 but never saw the field for the Tigers. However, his dream of playing FBS quarterback was not dead.
A 3-star prospect from Winter Garden, Fla., Barrett spent the 2017 season at Mississippi’s Copiah-Lincoln Community College, but on Sunday announced his return to FBS.
Barrett has committed to Kent State, according to a post on his Twitter account.
Barrett will play for head coach Sean Lewis and offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder, a pair who worked together previously at Bowling Green and are students of the Art Briles playbook.
According to Auburn Undercover, Barrett threw for 1,294 yards and rushed for 485 yards with 14 total touchdowns for Copiah-Lincoln this season, but also turned the ball over seven times in nine games.
Rising senior George Ballas led Kent State with 1,133 yards with four touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season. As a team, the Golden Flashes completed 48.7 yards per attempt for 6.3 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against 15 interceptions, good for 125th nationally in passing efficiency en route to a 2-10 season.
Earlier today it became known that Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo would not be the new head coach at Arizona. Here’s how that post ended:
With Niumatalolo out of the picture, expect Arizona to move on to its next candidate quickly, perhaps as early as today.
Well, it’s still today, and it appears Arizona has its man. According to a tweet from Gil Brandt, the Wildcats will hire Kevin Sumlin as their next head coach.
Sumlin, of course, went 51-26 as the head coach at Texas A&M from 2012 through this past season. He was 35-17 in the four seasons before that at Houston.
And considering his track record with his former quarterbacks — highlighted by Johnny Manziel — Sumlin should have no problem winning the approval of franchise quarterback Khalil Tate.