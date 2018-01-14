Nick Saban isssues statement on Brian Daboll leaving for Buffalo Bills

The man who will be searching for a fourth offensive coordinator in a little over a year has addressed the latest departure.

The Buffalo Bills announced Sunday afternoon that it has hired Brian Daboll as its new offensive coordinator. Daboll spent one season as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, replacing Steve Sarkisian, who very briefly replaced Lane Kiffin.

Not long after the Daboll announcement, Nick Saban addressed the development in a statement sent out through the football program.

”Brian did a tremendous job for us this past season at Alabama, and I know he will do a great job for the Buffalo Bills,” the head coach said. “He is an outstanding coach and coordinator who put us in position to be successful each week. We appreciate all that he did in terms of his time and his dedication in contributing to the success we had this season. We wish Brian, his wife Beth, and their entire family all the best.”

In addition to replacing Daboll, Saban will also have to replace Jeremy Pruitt, who was named head coach at Tennessee prior to Alabama’s playoff run to the national championship.