Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Bryce Love among Lombardi Award candidates

By Kevin McGuireJan 15, 2018, 2:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

The college football season may be in the books for the 2017 season, bu there is still a piece of hardware to present to one of the sport’s top players from the most recent season. On Monday, the Lombardi Foundation unveiled a list of 21 players named as a candidate for the Lombardi Award for the 2017 season. This year, the award is open to players of any position based on performance, leadership, character and resiliency and the list of candidates includes a number of names you should be familiar with.

2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, Bryce Love, Saquon Barkley, Roquan Smith, and J.T. Barrett are all among the players nominated for the award. The list of 21 candidates will be whittled down to seven finalists by a select panel of award voters this week, and four of those finalists will be invited to the Lombardi Honors presentation for the awarding of the Lombardi Award. The seven initial finalists will be announced this coming Monday, January 22.

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (RB)
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State (QB)
Bradley Chubb, N.C. State (DE)
Tyrell Crosby, Oregon (OT)
DeShon Elliott, Texas (S)
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (S)
Shaquem Griffin, UCF (LB)
Lamar Jackson, Louisville (QB)
Derwin James, Florida State (S)
Joel Lanning, Iowa State (LB/QB)
Bryce Love, Stanford (RB)
Hercules Mata’afa, Washington State (DE)
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (QB)
Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame (G)
Ed Oliver, Houston (DT)
Da’Ron Payne, Alabama (DT)
Rashaad Penny, San Diego State (RB)
Roquan Smith, Georgia (LB)
Vita Vea, Washington (DT)
James Washington, Oklahoma State (WR)
Christian Wilkins, Clemson (DT)

Alabama’s Jonathan Allen won the award for the 2016 season.

Former Michigan, Rice RB Sam McGuffie makes US Olympic bobsled team

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 15, 2018, 3:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sam McGuffie was one of the first recruiting sensations in the YouTube era, known for his prolific rushing stats (he ran for 3,121 yards and 44 touchdowns as a junior at Houston’s Cypress-Fairbanks High School) and his viral-ready ability to hurdle defenders.

Like this.

The McGuffie Movement never took off at the college level, though. As a star addition to Rich Rodriguez‘s first team at Michigan, he carried 118 times for 486 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2008 before transferring home to Rice. McGuffie played three seasons for the Owls, but his impact faded with each passing year, from 883 yards in 2010, to 158 in ’11, to 16 yards on five carries as a senior in 2012.

McGuffie’s football career ended there, but his athletic career did not.

He tried out for American Ninja Warrior — on NBC! — in 2015.

Then last year he turned his attention to bobsled. And he is quite good at it.

USA Bobsled & Skeleton announced its roster for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics — next month on NBC! — which includes McGuffie. He will be on the push crew with pilot Codie Bascue, and also join Bascue on a two-man sled.

The US Men’s Bobsled team has collected 19 medals since 1928, including bronze medals in the four-man and two-man events in the 2014 Sochi Games, and a four-man gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The two-man competition will be held Feb. 18-19 and the four-man event will be Feb. 24-25. This year’s games are held in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Days after leaving Michigan State, WR Trishton Jackson is heading to Syracuse

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 15, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

It did not take long for wide receiver Trishton Jackson to formally announce what is next for his college football career. Just days after announcing his decision to leave Michigan State, Jackson says he is heading to Syracuse to continue his college football journey.

Jackson announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“Forever grateful for the opportunities God has given me,” Jackson said. “Blessed to announce my new home, Syracuse University.”

Jackson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Jackson will have two years of eligibility left to use at Syracuse once he becomes eligible again in 2019.

Jackson was Michigan State’s seventh-leading receiver with 12 receptions for 143 yards in 12 games last season.

Ex-TCU wide receiver Isaiah Graham lands at Louisiana Tech

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 15, 2018, 12:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

A month after announcing his decision to transfer out of the TCU football program, wide receiver Isaiah Graham has announced he has found a new place to call home. Graham announced he is transferring to Louisiana Tech for the remainder of his college football career.

“I am so blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and college football career at LA Tech University,” Graham announced on Twitter.

Graham will have to sit out the upcoming 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will still have two years of eligibility to use at Louisiana Tech beginning in 2019. Louisiana Tech was one of the many schools to offer the former three-star recruit a scholarship during his recruiting process. Louisiana Tech will give Graham, a Louisiana native, a chance to play closer to home once he does become eligible again.

As a freshman, Graham played in nine games, in which he caught six passes for 68 yards. In the 2017 season, Graham appeared in 10 games and caught two passes for 16 yards.

Georgia’s Roquan Smith declares for NFL draft

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 15, 2018, 11:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Georgia’s defensive star Roquan Smith is turning pro. Smith waited until the final day to declare himself eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft with his decision being finalized on Monday, but his decision to transfer is far from shocking.

Smith was the anchor of Georgia’s defense in 2017, helping to lead the Bulldogs to an SEC championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship. The 2017 Butkus Award winner also was named a Consensus All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year. On top of that, Smith received the SEC Championship Game MVP award. With his stock as high as it could possibly get, Smith made the easy decision to turn pro now and go into the NFL Draft as one of the top defensive prospects on the board.

In a recent post on The Monday Morning Quarterback from Sports IllustratedAlbert Breer suggested Smith might be the first player drafted in the NFL Draft that played in the recent Rose Bowl that also featured Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. Smith led the SEC with 137 tackles in 15 games this past season (an average of 9.13 tackles per game). Smith also recorded 6.5 sacks and 14.0 TFL during Georgia’s run to the national championship game.